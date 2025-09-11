Arsenal are reportedly moving to towards the agreement of contract extensions for William Saliba and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal are reportedly set to enter the final stages of contract talks with two key first-team stars before the end of the year.

The Gunners made a solid start to the Premier League campaign, securing back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Leeds United.

Just prior to the international break, Mikel Arteta's men faced the only other 100% record in the division in the form of Liverpool.

The Gunners' long wait for victory at Anfield continued last Sunday afternoon, with Arne Slot's side scoring a winner late on.

After three matches of the Premier League season, Arsenal are sitting in third place, one point behind London rivals Chelsea in second.

Arsenal 'closing in' on contract extensions for key pair

According to Arsenal specialist Charlie Watts via TEAMtalk, the Gunners are heading towards some great business in the player market.

The report claims that the Gunners are edging towards contract extensions for two key men in Arteta's squad as the 2025-26 term rolls on.

It is understood that discussions with the parties of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are progressing well and could be completed soon.

Both the defender and the English winger have just under two years remaining on their deals, meaning that they would be free to walk away for nothing in the summer of 2027.

That is supposedly unlikely to be the case, though, with the North Londoners working hard towards contract extensions for the pair.

Watch and learn Liverpool

Even under the watch of new sporting director Andrea Berta, Arsenal are continuing to show Liverpool up in player contract dealings.

The Reds essentially allowed club icon Trent Alexander-Arnold to run down his contract and leave on a free to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Merseyside club also left it late to secure the futures of key pair Virgil van Dijk and last season's Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah.