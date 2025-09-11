Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The script has already been written for Saturday's early Premier League kickoff, as Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest travel to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Garibaldi are gearing up for their first assignment under the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach, while the Gunners have first place in the Premier League table in their sights.

Match preview

From one erstwhile Spurs boss to another, Nottingham Forest's tumultuous early-season period culminated in the inevitable departure of Nuno Espirito Santo - whose relationship breakdown with the board was too much to overcome - and the rapid hiring of Europa League winner Postecoglou earlier this week.

After Santo and headline-making president Evangelos Marinakis saw their bond deteriorate - allegedly due to the former's personal rift with ex-Arsenal sporting director and Forest's Head of Global Football Edu - the latter brought in a manager with unquestionable trophy credentials, but a philosophy that could hardly contrast more to his predecessor.

While Santo's Forest were famed for their defensive nous - at least until recently - and counter-attacking excellence, Postecoglou's Tottenham became renowned for chaotic high lines and an unwavering gung-ho approach, although slender Europa League wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Manchester United may paint a slightly different picture.

Whether Postecoglou seeks to instil his ideas right away remains to be seen, as the Australian takes over a visiting side boasting an indifferent four points from nine games after Santo's reign ended in an embarrassing 3-0 home loss to a hitherto hopeless West Ham United side.

That City Ground humbling marked Forest's 11th straight Premier League match without a clean sheet, and not since January 6 have the visitors kept the back door shut away from home in the top flight, although each of their last eight on the road in the division has seen both teams score.

Postecoglou's Spurs established a reputation for chaos, whereas Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have now adopted a more controlled approach, which oh so nearly earned them a hard-earned point away to champions Liverpool just before the international break.

However, the North London giants were undone by an astounding Dominik Szoboszlai free kick in the dying embers, which snapped their 100% record for the 2025-26 season and sparked renewed criticism over Arteta's perceived negative approach, even if the statistics told a different story.

The Gunners registered more shots, more touches in the opposition box and more passes in the final third than the champions, but the only stat that truly mattered was the 1-0 scoreline to Liverpool, who are now three points clear of Arsenal at the summit of the standings.

The Reds have a worse goal difference and do not take to the field again until Sunday, though, while second-placed Chelsea meet Brentford late on Saturday night, so victory for the hosts in the lunchtime kickoff will lift them back to the top for several hours at least.

Arsenal have also gone a staggering 36 years without defeat vs. Forest at home - last going down to their visitors at Highbury in 1989 - while Arteta oversaw three wins and a draw against Postecoglou during his counterpart's time in charge of Tottenham.

Arsenal Premier League form:





W



W



L





Nottingham Forest Premier League form:





W



D



L





Team News

Conflicting claims recently emerged over William Saliba's ankle injury, as reports from France have stated that the defender may be out for up to four weeks, although journalist Charles Watts has told Sports Mole that that timeframe may not be entirely accurate.

Saliba has been able to take part in training but will surely make way for Cristhian Mosquera - who held his own at Anfield - for Saturday's encounter, although Ben White might also return from his knock to offer Arteta another defensive alternative.

Christian Norgaard joins White on the touch-and-go list due to his own minor issue, while Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring) will play no part in this encounter.

The Gunners came through the international break unscathed, though, and Saturday will surely be the day that Eberechi Eze makes his first Arsenal start following Gabriel Martinelli's lacklustre performance in Liverpool.

As for the visitors, Postecoglou is already in a pickle at full-back owing to a recent injury to Ola Aina, who appeared to hurt his hamstring while playing for Nigeria against South Africa earlier this month.

On-loan Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko cannot face his parent club, so new signing Nicolo Savona may be thrown into the deep end by the Forest boss, who is also without Nicolas Dominguez (knee) for his debut game.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Yates; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Only Sunderland have generated fewer Expected Goals from open play than Arsenal (1.54) in the current Premier League season, and the Gunners' normally trusty set-pieces also let them down when they paid a visit to Liverpool two weekends ago.

However, Forest's rearguard action over the past few months has left a lot to be desired, and even if the new manager bounce does take effect for the visitors, it should only earn them a consolation goal as Arsenal get back to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email