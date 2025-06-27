The truth behind Real Madrid's reported pursuit of Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly is revealed after the 18-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

Real Madrid allegedly tried their luck with an unsuccessful approach for Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly before the 18-year-old committed his future to the Gunners.

The North London giants confirmed on Thursday that Lewis-Skelly had penned a new long-term contract, believed to be a four-year extension until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Lewis-Skelly's previous terms were due to expire in just over 12 months' time, but there were never any serious concerns about the prospect of the Hale End gem jumping ship for the Bernabeu or another destination.

A boyhood Gooner, Lewis-Skelly ascended from a fringe player to Mikel Arteta's first-choice left-back in the space of a few months, making 39 appearances in the 2024-25 season across all competitions.

The 2006-born defender scored his first goal in February's 5-1 Premier League thumping of Manchester City, while also providing two assists, including one against Real in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Lewis-Skelly 'snubbed Real Madrid move' in favour of Arsenal stay

Los Blancos - who were thumped 5-1 on aggregate by Arteta's men in Europe last season - have been pursuing a new left-back for some time, and Lewis-Skelly was at one stage rumoured to be on their list.

According to The Times, Real Madrid did indeed make contact with the Lewis-Skelly camp to gauge his interest in a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 15-time European champions were ostensibly hoping for a Trent Alexander-Arnold repeat with the 18-year-old, keeping their fingers crossed that he would let his deal run down and then depart on a free transfer.

However, Lewis-Skelly turned his nose up to joining the Spanish giants in favour of continuing his adventure with Arsenal, who are said to have made him one of the highest-paid teenagers in the world.

The 18-year-old is the second Arsenal player to pen a new deal this summer after centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, but sporting director Andrea Berta still has numerous situations to sort out.

Which players must Arsenal tie down next after Lewis-Skelly?

While one academy starlet in Lewis-Skelly has penned fresh terms, Ethan Nwaneri has not, and the Premier League's youngest-ever player can walk away for nothing in 2026 as things stand.

Arsenal are working to prolong Nwaneri's stay at the club, though, and the same goes for Leandro Trossard, who is also out of contract at the end of next season.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are all about to enter the final two years of their deals, but the Gunners can trigger a 12-month extension in the latter's terms.

However, Thomas Partey is now all but certain to leave when his deal expires at the end of the month, as his camp have been unable to agree an extension with Arsenal, who are believed to have resisted their attempts to increase his salary.

On the transfer front, Arsenal should soon complete deals for all of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi, while talks are supposedly progressing with Valencia's Cristhian Mosquera.