Ethan Nwaneri’s Arsenal future “very clear” after “unrealistic” claim from Marseille president

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Jan 2026 09:36 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 11:23

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has ruled out the possibility of the French club signing Ethan Nwaneri on a permanent basis from Arsenal in the summer.

Last week, the 18-year-old starlet joined Marseille on a loan deal until the end of the season after struggling for regular game time at the Emirates Stadium.

Nwaneri has already played 51 times for Arsenal since and including his senior debut as a 15-year-old, but he was limited to just four starts and eight substitute outings under head coach Mikel Arteta in the first half of this season.

The versatile midfielder has since hit the ground running at new club Marseille, scoring just 13 minutes into his full Ligue 1 debut in a 3-1 home victory over Lens last Saturday.

“Ethan Nwaneri will become a top player, I’m sure about that,” Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi told reporters after the match, before commenting on the youngster’s chances of selection in the future.

“In my team, there is no hierarchy. The only one who decides is me,” the Italian boss insisted. “Having to play every three days forces me to rotate. You can see the quality, the impact. He’s so good, same for [fellow new signing Quintin] Timber.”

© Imago

Nwaneri will return to Arsenal in summer after Marseille loan

Marseille do not have an option or obligation to buy Nwaneri, who only extended his Arsenal contract until 2030 last summer, and the French club’s president Longoria has insisted that a permanent agreement with the Gunners was “unrealistic”.

Speaking to The Telegraph about the future of Nwaneri, Longoria said: "Let's say a very clear thing - an option to buy is unrealistic. He's one of the main assets for the future of Arsenal.

“The value for us is his talent and his sporting performances. For Arsenal it’s contributing to the gameplay, and for the player a step in growing up and being coached by Roberto.”

Longoria added: "Our coach, Roberto De Zerbi, is a good incentive, he's recognised as one of the most creative coaches in Europe, and that kind of thing for the players is important."

“From Ethan, we expect joy. Shared joy. Because with a young diamond, a super talent like this, the most important thing is that he will be free mentally. So, this is joy. To create the right environment for him to perform and enjoy football.”

Nwaneri has joined a Marseille side who currently sit third in Ligue 1 and also remain in contention to secure a place in the Champions League knockout rounds, with victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday enough to finish inside the top 24 in the 36-team League Phase standings.