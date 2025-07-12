Arsenal-linked Viktor Gyokeres breaks his silence on a potential move to the Premier League as he allegedly takes drastic action to force an exit from Sporting Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has confirmed his desire to play in the Premier League as Arsenal work to conclude a deal for the Sweden international.

The 27-year-old and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko were the Gunners' primary two number nine targets heading into the summer window, only for the latter club to allegedly play hardball in negotiations.

As a result, Arsenal made Gyokeres their top choice, and the Scandinavian's yearning for a move to the Emirates is no secret; he supposedly has no plans to report for pre-season training in a bid to force an exit from Sporting.

The Gunners are yet to agree a fee with their Portuguese counterparts, but personal terms with Gyokeres are likely to be a formality, especially after his latest admission.

Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe, Gyokeres revealed that he was desperate for a second stint in Premier League football, where he could claim "revenge" for previously not being able to make his debut in the competition.

Gyokeres: 'Premier League transfer would be great revenge'

"I only think about scoring and winning. It changes everything," the former Brighton & Hove Albion striker said. "Premier League? I spent several years there without being able to play a single match. So, of course, it's something I'd like to do. It would be great revenge!".

Gyokeres was first signed by Brighton midway through the 2017-18 campaign, but the 27-year-old's only senior appearances for the South Coast club came in cup competitions.

The closest Gyokeres ever came to a Premier League appearance for Brighton were three appearances as an unused substitute in the 2018-19 season, although he found his calling at Coventry City before blossoming at Sporting.

The Sweden international now boasts a remarkable 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances for the Primeira Liga giants in all tournaments, including 54 strikes from 52 games in the 2024-25 season.

However, Gyokeres has no intention of playing for the club again, as his agents supposedly believe that Sporting have refused to honour a gentleman's agreement over his summer price tag.

How much might Gyokeres cost Arsenal this summer?

The initial belief was that Sporting and Gyokeres had shaken hands on an agreement whereby the Swede would be allowed to exit for €70m (£60.5m) this summer as a token of gratitude for his efforts over the past two years.

However, president Frederico Varandas has since insisted that he "never promised" that he would let Gyokeres leave for such a fee, although he also confirmed that he would not demand the full value of his €100m (£86.4m) release clause.

Varandas's reasoning for the latter was that "no player" departs the Portuguese league for a nine-figure sum at 27 years old, although it may still take around €80m (£69.1m) for Sporting to offload the Swede.

Arsenal are set to splash out at least another £50m to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea, while Eberechi Eze remains of interest too, so an additional deal for Gyokeres may have to be funded by outgoings of their own.