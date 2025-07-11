Arsenal reportedly receive boost as a 27-year-old target does not intend to report back for pre-season training.

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly informed Sporting Lisbon that he has no intention of returning to pre-season training, as he wants to move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

After losing out on the Premier League title for three seasons in a row, the Gunners are aiming to assemble a stellar squad, and they have earmarked Gyokeres as one of their prime targets.

The 27-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the North London club, and he is set to secure a £200,000-a-week deal, which will make him one of the highest-paid players at Arsenal.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Swedish striker has told Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas that he will not play for them again.

The goal machine is required to rejoin the squad on Saturday for the pre-season training, but he has no intention of returning to the Portuguese club as he feels "betrayed".

Gyokeres taking bold steps to secure move to Arsenal

The former Coventry City striker believes that Varandas has promised to let him go if Sporting receive a fee of around £60m, which Arsenal have already surpassed, but there is still no agreement in place.

Manchester United were also interested in signing Gyokeres, and he would have been reunited with Ruben Amorim, but the long-term project at Old Trafford did not convince the striker.

Arsenal are preparing a five-year contract for the 26-time capped Sweden international should they manage to strike a deal with Sporting. The Gunners have been crying out for a top-quality number nine in the past few years, and Gyokeres would be an ideal signing for them.

It appears that Gyokeres has now taken the matter into his own hands and could force the Portuguese club to release him.

Gyokeres would be a cracking signing for Arsenal

Since moving to Sporting in 2023 from Coventry City, Gyokeres has developed into one of Europe’s most fearsome strikers.

In 2024-25, he scored 54 goals in 52 games as Sporting won the league title and cup double. In total, the former Brighton & Hove Albion striker has scored 97 goals in just 102 games for the Portuguese club.

Kai Havertz led the line for the Gunners last season, while midfielder Mikel Merino was also used as a makeshift striker after Gabriel Jesus got injured in January; they finished with 17 fewer goals than Liverpool, and it does not require rocket science to understand why Arsenal are determined to land Gyokeres.

The Gunners have been active in the summer window and have signed midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard from Real Sociedad and Brentford, respectively. They have also added goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and have submitted an opening bid for Noni Madueke.