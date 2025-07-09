Gyokeres Arsenal wages 'revealed' as transfer edges closer

Viktor Gyokeres edges closer to joining Arsenal, and his potential weekly salary has been revealed.

Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

After agonisingly losing out on the Premier League title for three seasons in a row, the Gunners are looking to build a stellar side for the next season, and they feel Gyokeres is the missing piece of the jigsaw to take them to the next level.

Manchester United were linked with a move for the Swedish striker, but the long-term project at Old Trafford did not match his ambitions.

The goal-scoring machine has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, and delegates from the London club are in Portugal to tie up his signing.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Gyokeres is set to secure a £200,000-a-week deal with the Gunners, which will make him one of the highest-paid players at the north London club.

Arsenal would get a top-class finisher

The Gunners fans have been crying out for a proper No.9 for a long time, and Gyokeres can finally solve their long-standing issues.

Mikel Arteta previously used Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino in the central forward role, but the former Coventry City striker would bring a different quality to the side.

In two seasons at the Portuguese club, Gyokeres scored 97 goals in 102 games. At 27, he is playing at the peak of his form, and Arsenal would get a pure finisher and a ready-made talent.

His numbers are just staggering, and it does not come as a big surprise that Sporting are demanding a premium fee of around £60m upfront and £8.2m in add-ons for their star striker.

Busy summer transfer window for Arsenal

Arteta has wasted no time in adding quality players in several areas already; Martin Zubimendi has joined from Real Sociedad, and Christian Norgaard has moved to the Emirates from Brentford - the latter's arrival should be announced imminently.

The Gunners boss is now keen to bolster the attacking department, and they have submitted an opening bid for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

On top of that, the north London club are also interested in signing Crystal Palace's highly influential playmaker Eberechi Eze. If they can add Gyokeres to their ranks, they will once again be in a great position to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.