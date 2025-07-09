Sports Mole looks at what reported Arsenal targets Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke could bring to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have established themselves as consistent Premier League challengers under Mikel Arteta in recent years, while they have also showcased their ability on the European stage by reaching the Champions League semi-finals before being eliminated by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain last term.

As Arteta looks to transform the Gunners from perennial contenders - having finished second in the league in each of the last three seasons - into serial winners, Arsenal are expected to be active in the transfer market.

Already boasting one of the strongest defences in Europe, Arsenal’s focus has turned to attacking reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Viktor Gyokeres appears to be their striker target of choice, but Arsenal are also reportedly weighing up moves for both Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke as they aim to add further quality and depth to their forward line.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at what Eze and Madueke could bring to the Emirates Stadium.

Eberechi Eze – A new creative catalyst

If you had asked an Arsenal fan ahead of the 2024-25 campaign about Martin Odegaard, they would likely have described him as one of the league’s best creative and attacking players, with the Norwegian having contributed 44 goals and assists in 93 appearances over the prior two seasons.

However, opinions on the Norwegian began to shift during a challenging 2024-25 season, where Odegaard managed only six goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances, and Arsenal have seemingly taken notice of his struggles as they now appear to be targeting Crystal Palace’s Eze.

While Eze is naturally an attacking midfielder, he has featured on both wings and in a deeper central midfield position, meaning he could also play alongside Odegaard with either Martin Zubimendi or Declan Rice in a holding midfield role, or from a wide-left position with Bukayo Saka’s right-wing spot nailed down.

Eze, therefore, provides a useful versatility in the attacking areas, while the 27-year-old is seen as a more direct goalscoring threat than Odegaard from midfield, having scored 14 goals last season - including goals in the quarter-final, semi-final and final as Crystal Palace lifted the FA Cup trophy.

Eze has a £68m release clause at Crystal Palace, though Arsenal are reportedly exploring other ways to structure a deal, and the boyhood Arsenal fan is supposedly keen on linking up with the Gunners.

Noni Madueke - A new wing wizard

While a transfer for Eze appears to make sense for both club and player, a move for Madueke has got many scratching their heads.

Madueke is most comfortable on the right wing, where he can cut inside onto his stronger left foot, but with that spot locked down by Saka, the 23-year-old may be pushed out left, where he did feature for Chelsea toward the end of last season, as well as in the Club World Cup and England’s summer matches.

The question has been raised as to why Arsenal would not simply sign a more natural left-winger, but Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are already proven options and Eze is also capable, while the Gunners have also been linked with Rodrygo - a transfer that could still materialise depending on outgoings.

It is actually on the right side where Arsenal arguably need reinforcements the most, with Saka lacking a competitor and cover - a weakness that became clear when the Gunners struggled during his lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury last term.

Madueke provides a similar profile to Saka, with a strong ability to carry the ball and a willingness to go down the line or cut inside, but the Chelsea winger is more goal-focused compared to Saka’s emphasis on creativity - giving Arteta the option to switch up the style and intent on the right flank.

That contrast is reflected in their statistics during the 2024-25 Premier League season, with Madueke creating 1.41 chances per 90 minutes to Saka’s 3.01, while the Chelsea winger took more shots (3.52 to 3.48) and registered a higher expected goals (0.42 to 0.36) per 90 minutes.

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a bid worth up to £50m, while personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

What could these signings mean for the squad?

An injury-hit 2024-25 season - including lengthy injuries to Odegaard, Saka, Kai Havertz and several others - has exposed how critical attacking reinforcements are for the Gunners if they wish to compete for and win major trophies.

The additions of Eze and Madueke would certainly help resolve that problem, as both provide quality cover in a variety of positions, but their arrivals could also reduce playing time for existing squad members.

That already seems to be creating problems for Arsenal, as wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri, who has just one year left on his contract, is reportedly reluctant to commit to a new deal without assurances of his playing time, and the youngster is now drawing interest from several top European clubs.

The likes of Havertz, Mikel Merino, Martinelli, Trossard and Gabriel Jesus could all also see reduced playing time, especially if Arsenal do sign a starting striker this summer.