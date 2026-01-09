Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Portsmouth: Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera latest

By Ben Sully | 09 Jan 2026 19:28 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 19:59

Arsenal will begin their bid to win the FA Cup for the 15th time in their history when they travel to Fratton Park for Sunday's meeting with Championship strugglers Portsmouth.

The Gunners missed the chance to further extend their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table in Thursday's underwhelming goalless draw against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

While their five-game winning league run came to an end, Mikel Arteta will be pleased with the fact that his side are now unbeaten in seven competitive matches ahead of Sunday's cup tie and Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Portsmouth, who are languishing in 21st spot in the Championship standings.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Portsmouth)

Hincapie was forced off with what appeared to be a muscle problem in the 57th minute of Thursday's draw with Liverpool. Arteta now faces a nervous wait to discover the full extent of the defender's injury.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Match fitness

Possible return date: January 11 (vs. Portsmouth)

Kai Havertz has recovered from the knee injury that kept him out of action for months. However, he has been left out of Arsenal's last two matchday squads as he continues to build up his fitness. There is a possibility that the forward could make his first appearance since August in Sunday's FA Cup clash.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 14 (vs. Chelsea)

Calafiori has sat out Arsenal's last four matches with a muscle injury. The defender is making progress in his recovery, but he is not expected to be ready for the upcoming trip to the south coast.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 14 (vs. Chelsea)

Like Calafiori, Mosquera is closing in on a return to action after missing over a month of action due to an ankle injury. However, the former Valencia defender will not be available for selection this weekend.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Max Dowman is likely to be out until February after sustaining an ankle problem while playing for Arsenal Under-21s in last month's behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for the third-round tie.