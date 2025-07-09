Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso addresses speculation regarding reported Arsenal target Rodrygo after he did not play against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has insisted that Rodrygo's absence against Paris Saint-Germain was not related to his future amid links to Arsenal.

Los Blancos suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against PSG in the semi-final of the Club World Cup on Wednesday, with the victors exploiting a number of defensive vulnerabilities.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior started alongside striker Gonzalo Garcia in the forward line, but the trio failed to impress.

Attacker Rodrygo was an unused substitute against the French side, and it was the fifth consecutive match that the Brazilian had started on the bench.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, manager Alonso claimed that the Brazilian was left on the bench due to tactical reasons, saying: "I didn’t play Rodrygo for a technical decision. We thought we would be better off with other players. It’s not about his future."

Rodrygo has been linked with a move away to a number of clubs this summer, with Arsenal said to be one of his most ardent admirers.

Arsenal's plans for their attack

While Alonso has insisted that he is happy to keep Rodrygo at the club, the 24-year-old is unlikely to be satisfied with his position in the team considering he has rarely been allowed to play in his favoured left-sided role due to Mbappe and Vinicius Junior being prioritised.

Given that Arsenal's left-winger Gabriel Martinelli has faced significant criticism, the Real Madrid star would almost certainly be provided a place in the starting XI in his favoured position.

However, it is difficult to see Rodrygo joining the Gunners if they complete the signing of Noni Madueke from Chelsea, who could cost in excess of £50m.

The Blues forward has predominantly played on the right for his club, but it would be surprising if he came to the Emirates and displaced talisman Bukayo Saka.

Madueke will want to have assurances over playing time considering England are likely to participate in the 2026 World Cup, and the 23-year-old will undoubtedly have ambitions of making the squad.

Mikel Arteta could look to give the winger minutes on the left, and if he was brought in to play such a role, it would all but end Arsenal's pursuit of Rodrygo.