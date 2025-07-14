Arsenal reportedly reach a verbal agreement to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, whom they will land for lower than his release clause.

Arsenal have reportedly struck a verbal agreement to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera as the Gunners' summer transfer business continues at full throttle.

Over the weekend, Mikel Arteta's side were said to have reached a 'very advanced' stage of talks with their Spanish counterparts after failing with a first bid worth circa £12m for Mosquera.

The defender is in the final year of his contract with Valencia, who have been attempting to tie him to fresh terms, but he has been rebuffing their advances and only has eyes on a switch to the Emirates this summer.

Mosquera and Arsenal are thought to have struck an agreement on personal terms some time ago, and the Gunners are now on the cusp of adding him to their ranks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Valencia have now reached a verbal agreement for Mosquera's transfer, and the accord should be formalised imminently.

Mosquera fee broken down after Arsenal 'agreement'

The 21-year-old's Valencia contract is understood to contain a €20m (£17.3m), but Arsenal have supposedly managed to agree a lower fee for the Olympic gold medallist.

Romano adds that the Gunners will only pay €15m (£13m) for Mosquera's signature, and even with performance-related add-ons included, Valencia will still receive less than the €20m (£17.3m) they originally desired.

Assuming there are no unexpected roadblocks, Mosquera will undergo his medical with Arsenal later this week as he prepares to bid farewell to Valencia following a successful nine-year spell with Los Che.

After rising through the academy ranks, Mosquera went on to play 90 senior matches for Valencia - scoring once - and he started all but one of their La Liga matches in the 2024-25 season.

Los Che suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss to Barcelona in the only top-flight game that he missed last term, and he also helped Spain progress to the quarter-finals of the Under-21 European Championships this summer.

Mosquera is expected to act as cover and competition for William Saliba next season, although he can also provide an alternative option to Ben White and Jurrien Timber at right-back.

Berta means business as Arsenal close in on three signings

Not too long ago, murmurs of discontent towards Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta were growing, as the Gunners were struggling to make headway with the signings that Gooners craved.

However, the Italian did not survive over a decade at Atletico Madrid for no reason, and while it took a bit longer than Arsenal fans would have wanted, he is now weaving his transfer magic and then some.

Mosquera's arrival could precede or succeed the signings of Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke, who will also join up with Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard at the Emirates.

More importantly, all six new recruits should be integrated before Arsenal embark on their pre-season tour of Asia - music to Arteta's ears.