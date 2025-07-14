Arsenal are reportedly in 'very advanced' discussions to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia as Sports Mole explores how he will fit into the Gunners' ranks next season.

Arsenal are on the brink of completing a deal for highly-rated Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, according to a report.

The Gunners were said to have taken a serious interest in the Spain Under-21 international a few weeks ago, but a deal stalled after they had a first bid of around £12m rejected.

At the same time, Valencia fought to tie Mosquera down to a new contract - his current terms run out in the summer of 2026 - but the centre-back only had eyes for a switch to North London.

Mosquera's existing deal with Valencia is thought to contain a release clause of €20m (£17.3m), and according to The Athletic, Arsenal are now advancing in talks for a summer deal.

The report claims that the Gunners are 'close' to shaking hands on a transfer fee with their La Liga counterparts, and talks between the two clubs are now at a 'very advanced' stage.

Mosquera 'agrees personal terms' with Arsenal as transfer edges closer

Furthermore, Mosquera is already understood to have agreed personal terms with the Premier League runners-up, and he is likely to become Mikel Arteta's sixth signing of the summer window.

The Gunners have already completed deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard this summer, and Noni Madueke's move from Chelsea for a fee in excess of £50m should be confirmed soon.

Arsenal are also understood to have finally made a breakthrough in talks to sign Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, agreeing an initial fee of €63.5m (£55.1m) plus €10m (£8.7m) in add-ons for the Swede.

It remains to be seen whether Mosquera will join the Gunners in time for their pre-season tour of Asia, but there are only a few more hoops to jump through before the 6ft 3in defender can be considered an Arsenal player.

Mosquera will leave Valencia having scored one goal in 90 appearances for Los Che in all competitions, and he started all but one of their La Liga matches in 2024-25, only missing a 7-1 defeat to Barcelona.

The 2004-born defender was also a part of the Spain squad that won Olympic gold in Paris last summer, and he played three times for La Roja at this year's Under-21 Euros, where they were knocked out by champions England.

How Mosquera will fit in at Arsenal next season

By moving from Valencia to Arsenal, Mosquera is giving up guaranteed starts in La Liga and will be expected to play a backup role behind William Saliba during his first season in North London.

Saliba has often found himself short of genuine cover in the right-sided centre-back slot, as while Ben White and Jurrien Timber are more than capable in that slot, one of the pair has almost always had to hold the fort at right-back due to an injury to the other.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's contract termination also necessitated the need for a defensive reinforcement, and Mosquera is also an option on the right-hand side of the backline, although he is most comfortable centrally.

The towering defender can realistically expect starts in cup matches and inconsequential Champions League games, and if Saliba is ever out for a lengthy spell, Arteta can breathe a little easier thanks to the presence of Mosquera.