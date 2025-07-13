Arsenal are said to be in negotiations for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, and a report claims that a deal for the forward is nearing completion.

Arsenal are reported to be in the final stages of agreeing a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners look set to significantly back Mikel Arteta this summer, with the manager under pressure to win the Premier League title.

Arteta has been in charge since December 2019 and has not won a major trophy since August 2020, when his side won the FA Cup, and he has guided the club to three consecutive second-placed finishes.

Many fans and supporters have argued that the Gunners need to add considerably up front if they are to challenge champions Liverpool, but negotiations with Sporting for Gyokeres appeared to be slowing down.

However, transfer expert David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal are at the final stages of securing a deal for the striker worth £63.55m.

How will Gyokeres fit in at Arsenal?

Gyokeres performed excellently in 2024-25, scoring 45 goals in 41 matches for Sporting, and he also netted three times against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Standing at just over six foot tall, the attacker may be able to act as a focal point for creative stars like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Current Gunners number nine Kai Havertz has at times proved useful when battling physically imposing centre-backs such as Ibrahima Konate, but his output in front of goal has fluctuated.

The German netted 15 times in 36 appearances last term for his side in all competitions, though his tally was at least an improvement upon his total from 2023-24, when he scored 14 goals in 51 games.

While Gyokeres is likely to be an upgrade on Havertz, there are concerns that the Swede could struggle to impact matches when facing low blocks considering he was at his ruthless best last term during transitional attacks.

Arsenal have often played methodically under Arteta, building patiently to the final third, and a slower style of play arguably does not suit Gyokeres's strengths.

Perhaps if other forward players are brought to the Emirates - the likes of Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze have been linked - then some of the Sporting striker's limitations could be mitigated.