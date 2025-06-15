Arsenal allegedly put their plans to sign Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres on ice and instead switch their focus to a Premier League striker ahead of the reopening of the summer window.

The Gunners appear to be the number one contenders to sign Sweden international Gyokeres, who is believed to have rejected a move to Ruben Amorim's Manchester United.

Sporting president Frederico Varandas is not expected to sanction an exit for €70m (£59.6m) as was previously reported, but they will not demand that his €100m (£85.1m) release clause is paid in full.

Arsenal's new sporting director Andrea Berta has admired Gyokeres for some time, having tried to sign him for Atletico Madrid, and it was recently claimed that North London chiefs were weighing up a second offer after seeing a first bid turned down.

However, in a new turn of events, Portuguese outlet Record - via The Sun - claims that Arsenal have frozen their pursuit of Gyokeres and have indeed had a second offer turned down already.

Arsenal 're-examine Ollie Watkins move' after Gyokeres rejection

The report claims that Arsenal approached their Portuguese counterparts with packages worth £55m and £60m, both of which were knocked back, and Gunners chiefs are now becoming increasingly frustrated.

As a result, the Premier League runners-up have supposedly reignited their interest in Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, whom they tried and failed to bring to the Emirates during the last knockings of the winter window.

While Sporting refuse to reduce their demands for Gyokeres, Arsenal will 're-examine' the possibility of signing Watkins, who is said to be valued at £80m by Aston Villa.

The England international - who turns 30 in December - enjoyed another productive goalscoring and playmaking season in 2024-25, coming up with 17 goals and 14 assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.

Watkins still has three years left to run on his contract with Unai Emery's side, whom he boasts a total of 87 strikes and 42 assists in 223 matches for since his 2020 arrival from Brentford.

What is the latest with Benjamin Sesko?

Watkins may be Premier League-proven and ready to make an immediate impact up front for Arsenal, the Gunners should flat out refuse to shell out £80m for a player on the brink of his 30th birthday.

Gyokeres is also already in or about to hit the prime of his career, whereas RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko - another top target - is just getting started.

Arsenal are thought to have held more positive contacts with the player and Leipzig over the past week, but there has not yet been a breakthrough on either side.

For as long as an agreement has not been reached, Arsenal may have to fend off the threat of Chelsea and Al-Hilal in the race for Sesko, although the Slovenian is likely to turn his nose up to the latter due to his desire to continue his career in Europe.