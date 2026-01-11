Arsenal transfer news: Gunners star 'seriously considering' future as possible fee revealed

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Jan 2026 04:36

An Arsenal star has reportedly 'rocked' the Gunners by informing club of desire to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Although Mikel Arteta's men are top of the Premier League table, unbeaten in the Champions League and still in both domestic cup competitions, all is not well in said player's camp.

Regardless, the forward is believed to be keen to leave North London in the summer as chances on the pitch diminish.

Arsenal star 'considering' future at the Emirates Stadium

© Imago

According to FootballTransfers, Gabriel Martinelli is seriously considering his future in North London.

The Brazil international has reportedly instructed his representatives to begin evaluating potential exit strategies for the end of the current season.

Arsenal are understood to be aware of these developments as the player seeks more consistent starting opportunities, having only been named in the Premier League lineup on six occasions this term.

Martinelli has 18 months left on his current deal at the club, meaning that the Gunners will have to make a decision in the summer if he still wants rumoured departure.

The hierarchy at the Emirates may be forced to sanction a sale if the attacker continues to feel peripheral to Arteta's long-term tactical plans.

How much could Arsenal receive for Martinelli?

© Imago / Sportimage

The Gunners are expected to command a significant transfer fee should they decide to part ways with the forward, who arrived from Ituano for just €7.1m (£6.2m) in 2019.

The above source suggests that the Gunners could demand a fee around €46.4m (£40.3m), though the club would likely hold out for a figure substantially higher than that valuation.

Reported interest from the Saudi Pro League has been touted as a potential route for a significant fee, which could subsequently be reinvested into other targets such as Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

Although selling a player approaching his prime years would represent a major shift in strategy, it aligns with reports that Arsenal are actively scouring the market for a new elite wide attacker.