Arsenal gave up summer Sesko pursuit for 'two key reasons'

Arsenal reportedly ended their interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko this summer for two specific reasons.

Since the appointment of sporting director Andrea Berta, Gunners fans have been anticipating some major additions ahead of 2025-25.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi would be making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Although at least new defender and winger may now be targeted, supporters are hoping that they will soon have a new number nine in the senior ranks.

If reports are to be believed, Arsenal are pressing ahead with trying to sign Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres as soon as possible, subsequently ending their pursuit of Sesko in the process.

What issues arose with Sesko approach?

According to The Independent, there were two specific reasons why Arsenal pulled out of the running for the Slovenia international.

The report suggests that RB Leipzig's failure to budge on their asking price played a significant part in negotiations breaking down.

Arsenal allegedly remained at least €10m below Leipzig's €80m valuation of Sesko and the structure was also deemed not favourable to the Premier League side.

Meanwhile, the North Londoners are said to have found it difficult trying to find an agreement over personal terms.

As such, the decision was taken to go with Gyokeres, although there had been indications that the Sweden international may have been the first-choice target all along.

Arsenal craving quick deal

Gyokeres and Sporting remain in a position where they are struggling to find a resolution over an asking price, there being contrasting opinions over an alleged gentleman's agreement that was said to be in place.

Nevertheless, Gyokeres and Arsenal are eager to resolve matters as soon as possible, the player reportedly prepared to take a personal financial hit with regards to bonuses owed to him by Sporting.

While a transfer feels inevitable, Mikel Arteta will naturally want the 27-year-old to play a full part of his pre-season plans.

Furthermore, Sporting can only benefit from having the funds available to secure a suitable replacement, something that will not be an easy task.