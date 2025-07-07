Arsenal are said to be closing in on the signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, but a report claims that stumbling blocks remain.

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly insisted that Arsenal must pay a higher fee if they are to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Gunners are showing no signs of slowing down this transfer window, with midfielder Martin Zubimendi signing for a £61m fee, while reports have emerged suggesting personal terms have been agreed with Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

Many fans are still hoping that the club will sign a striker to replace Kai Havertz, who has been criticised for his inconsistent performances in the final third.

While Benjamin Sesko had been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates, it appears that a move for Sporting striker Gyokeres is advancing.

In fact, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the forward is willing to give up more than £1.7m from his salary in order to facilitate a move, but he also adds that Sporting are demanding a higher fee from Arsenal before sanctioning a sale.

Is Gyokeres the right fit for Arsenal?

Gyokeres enjoyed an exceptional season in Portugal, with the Swede netting 45 goals in just 41 games in 2024-25, following on from his record of 34 goals in 43 games in 2023-24.

However, despite his stellar individual campaign, there are some concerns about his stylistic fit in Arteta's system given the striker is at his best during transition moments.

The Arsenal boss has implemented a controlled style of play at the Emirates, and the team generally do not use counter-attacks as a means of creating chances.

It is important to note that there are question marks about the striker himself despite his goal tally given 31 of his 39 Primeira Liga goals last term came against the division's bottom 11 teams.

Considering Arsenal have twice finished second under Arteta to Manchester City by two and five points, the Gunners will need him to be firing against top opponents if they are to take the next step.

Some fans are also worried about his potential for development given he is 27 while Sesko is just 22, though perhaps his experience could prove useful for Arteta, who is under pressure to deliver silverware.