Questions are being asked about why Arsenal paid above Martin Zubimendi's release clause, but a report reveals why a more expensive deal was struck.

Arsenal paid above Martin Zubimendi's release clause so that they could pay the transfer fee in instalments, a new report has claimed.

The Gunners' summer spending has ramped up, with the club confirming the signing of Zubimendi on Sunday for a fee of £61m.

Boss Mikel Arteta will be delighted to have lured the Spaniard away from La Liga, especially as he had previously rejected moves to sides such as Liverpool.

While the addition is a sign of Arsenal's intent, questions have been raised about why the Londoners paid such an amount considering the Euro 2024 winner had a release clause of £52m.

The Daily Mail have revealed that activating the Zubimendi's clause would have required them to pay the £52m sum in one go, which could have hindered their ability to bring in other expensive targets.

How does Zubimendi fit in at Arsenal?

Zubimendi can be described as a metronome, with his ability in possession making him a strong fit at the base of Arsenal's midfield.

Many pundits and fans have thought of Decan Rice as the club's defensive midfielder, but the Englishman has been primarily used by Arteta in a number eight role.

The addition of Zubimendi could help free Rice from responsibility in deep buidlup, where the former West Ham United player can at times struggle.

While the Spaniard is not the most athletic player, he could still improve the Gunners' ability to pen opposition teams into their own third.

By retaining possession for prolonged periods and avoiding possession losses, Arteta's side will be able to prevent counter-attacks and retain their defensive solidity.

It should also be noted that Zubimendi's press resistance means he could help beat aggressive presses, help the team get closer to goal and create scoring opportunities.