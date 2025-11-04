Arsenal defender William Saliba confesses that he was tempted by Real Madrid's interest in him before committing his future to the Gunners, and fans have every right to be worried by his comments.

Arsenal defender William Saliba has confessed that he was tempted by Real Madrid's interest in him before committing his future to the Gunners, and fans have every right to be worried by his comments.

The France international has blossomed into one of Europe's leading centre-backs since making his Arsenal debut in 2022, three years after he first signed for the North London club during the Unai Emery era.

Saliba recently penned a new long-term contract with the Gunners until the end of the 2029-30 season, snubbing concrete interest from Real Madrid to remain in North London a little while longer.

The 24-year-old's partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes has proven critical to Arsenal's exceptional start to the new term, which has seen Arteta's side open up a six-point lead atop the Premier League table and concede a mere three goals in the top flight.

The Gunners are also yet to ship one goal in the Champions League, and the club could equal a 56-year English football record set by Leeds United when they face Slavia Prague on Tuesday evening.

William Saliba admits Real Madrid 'temptation' before new Arsenal contract

Saliba has won two Community Shields with Arsenal, but the 24-year-old is yet to collect a major honour in the shape of the Champions League or the Premier League, where Arteta's men have collected silver medals three years running.

Saliba recently outlined his desire to win trophies with the Gunners in an interview with French outfit Telefoot, but he conceded that the interest from Real Madrid was hard to ignore.

"Of course, it’s always tempting when a club like that tries to lure you, but for me, [my desire] was to stay at Arsenal," the Frenchman said. "First, win trophies, before thinking about anything else."

Saliba's Arsenal career initially appeared over before it had even begun, as the defender was sent out on loan three times to Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille, the latter of whom desperately tried to keep him permanently after the 2021-22 season.

However, Saliba decided to return and make a name for himself at Arsenal, whom the centre-back has now registered seven goals and three assists for in 146 appearances across all competitions.

Should Arsenal be worried by William Saliba's Real Madrid comments?

Saliba can be forgiven for having his head turned ever so slightly by Real Madrid - few players would totally disregard interest from the most successful club in the history of European football, despite their affiliations to their current team.

The pull of Los Blancos was enough to tempt Trent Alexander-Arnold away from boyhood club Liverpool, and Arsenal can accurately be described as Saliba's boyhood club - Gooners have all seen the photo of the defender donning a 2000s Gunners kit in his childhood.

However, Saliba's recent comments do suggest that he would be open to signing for Real Madrid once he has won a major trophy with Arsenal, and Los Blancos will surely throw their hat into the ring if there is any indication that he could be swayed.

Ibrahima Konate is expected to follow the Alexander-Arnold path from Liverpool to Real Madrid, but Xabi Alonso may be after three new centre-backs in 2026; Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are out of contract next summer, while Raul Asencio's future has been called into question too.

If there is any consolation for Arsenal, Cristhian Mosquera looks the real deal, and they can easily demand a club-record fee for Saliba, but it is hard not to worry about the prospect of Saliba jumping ship after his "tempting" admission.