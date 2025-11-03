Arsenal can match a 56-year-old European record set by Leeds United when they face Slavia Prague in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase showdown.

Mikel Arteta's men have been near-flawless since the latest continental campaign kicked off, scoring eight goals and conceding none in wins over Athletic Bilbao, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners made extremely light work of the latter in a 4-0 Emirates embarrassment on matchday three, and they are firm favourites to get the job done with ease against Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic.

Arsenal enter the fourth matchweek of the 2025-26 Champions League in fourth place, only trailing Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, the latter of whom are the only other team yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Should Arsenal prevail and keep a clean sheet on Tuesday as well, they will become just the second English team in history to win their opening four matches of a European Cup/UCL campaign without conceding a single goal.

Arsenal out to equal Leeds record in Slavia Prague Champions League clash

The first and only English club to manage that feat so far are Leeds, who won each of their first four European Cup games without shipping once in the 1969-70 season.

That year, the Whites remarkably did not concede in any of their opening six matches of the tournament, annihilating Norwegian side Lyn 16-0 on aggregate in round one, beating Ferencvaros 6-0 over two legs in the second round and Standard Liege 2-0 in the third stage.

However, Arsenal could now become the first English side to win their first four games without conceding in the Champions League, since the competition's rebranding for the 1992-93 season.

The Gunners previously won their first four matches of a Champions League season in 2005-06, defeating Thun, Ajax and Sparta Prague (twice), but they conceded one goal each against the two former clubs.

Mikel Arteta delivers Viktor Gyokeres injury update before Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal

Arsenal's defence is in good nick at the minute, but the Gunners were dealt a fresh attacking blow in their 2-0 win over Burnley in Saturday's Premier League clash, as Viktor Gyokeres came off with a muscular injury at half time.

The Sweden international was not seen in training on Monday, and Arteta confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Arsenal would be lining up on Tuesday without Gyokeres, whose problem is a worry for him.

"He is definitely not available. He didn’t train today. We need to do some more tests and scans over the next few days to understand the extent of the injury," Arteta told reporters.

"I am concerned because he hasn’t had many muscular issues. He had to leave the pitch because he was feeling something which is never a good sign for a player that’s very explosive. We are digging to understand where we are in terms of the injury."

Noni Madueke, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli are also on the sidelines for Arsenal, while Martin Zubimendi misses out through suspension, having picked up his third yellow card of the tournament against Atletico.