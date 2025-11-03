Arsenal were missing two of their attacking players during open training on Monday as they prepare to travel to Czech Republic for a Champions League fixture with Slavia Prague.

Arsenal may seemingly be without two of their attacking players for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague.

Mikel Arteta is spearheading a Gunners squad that are currently impressing on all fronts as they bid to end their long wait for another Premier League title and lift their first-ever Champions League trophy.

With nine successive victories in all competitions, Arsenal are in the ideal frame of mind to travel to Czech Republic and extended their winning start to the League Phase of European football's premier tournament to four.

However, as per Sky Sports, there is a realistic possibility of two players from the final third being left in England.

Which Arsenal players could miss Slavia Prague game?

Both Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres are said to have played no part in open training at the club's facilities on Monday.

In the case of Gyokeres, it is perhaps no surprise after the summer signing was forced off against Burnley at the weekend with what Arteta described as a "little niggle" and "something muscular".

Meanwhile, Martinelli has been absent from the last two squads due to injury and it is unclear when he will make his return.

Arteta is due to address the media later on Monday once his Arsenal squad have arrived in Czech Republic.

No risks on Gyokeres

Despite some criticism over his early impact at the Emirates Stadium, Gyokeres has still started every Premier League and Champions League fixture during 2025-26.

From his 1,042 minutes of football in those competitions, the Sweden international has scored six times, including three goals in his last three outings.

Nevertheless, Arteta may feel that this is the perfect opportunity to rest a player that also recently played 90 minutes in both of his nation's World Cup qualifiers last month.

Leandro Trossard would be favourite to take his spot down the middle of the attack with Mikel Merino potentially needing to play a role in midfield if Declan Rice is protected from a yellow card that would keep him out of the next Champions League game against Bayern Munich.

Trossard has chipped in with one goal and one assist from his last three starts, while he also netted for Belgium against Wales during the November international break.

