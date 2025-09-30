Arsenal confirm that William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract until 2030 as the defender reveals his reasons for extending his Gunners deal amid interest from Real Madrid.

Arsenal have confirmed that William Saliba has signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates, believed to be a five-year deal until the summer of 2030.

The France international has blossomed into one of the world's most revered central defenders since joining the Gunners from Saint-Etienne in 2019, and it was reported last week that a contract extension had been verbally agreed.

Saliba's previous terms were not due to expire until the summer of 2027, but Arsenal were determined to avoid the player entering the last 18 months of his agreement and offered him a renewal reflecting his status as one of the Premier League's top centre-backs.

Real Madrid were understood to have been casting a watchful eye over the situation, holding out hope of a cut-price deal for Saliba in 2026 or a free transfer for the former Nice and Marseille defender in two years' time.

However, Saliba publicly stated his desire to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, and the Gunners have now announced the 24-year-old's highly-anticipated renewal.

Saliba, Mikel Arteta react to defender's new Arsenal contract



One of us. We’re delighted to announce that William Saliba has signed a new contract with The Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/82i5CkiF5I

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2025

Speaking for the first time since putting pen to paper, Saliba told the official Arsenal website: "I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I'm still here to extend my contract. I'm so happy.

"I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be. I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I’ll give even more to this club and to the fans."

Saliba joined Arsenal during the Unai Emery days, but he was sent out on loan three times before belatedly making his competitive debut in 2022, when he immediately established himself as a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta's title-chasing team.

The Frenchman has now made 140 appearances for Arsenal over the last three-and-a-bit seasons - scoring seven goals - and has committed his prime years to the North London club despite not yet winning a major trophy under Arteta.

"William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day," the Arsenal boss added. "Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.

"We know there is still so much to come from him and will continue to work together to keep improving with the clear ambition of winning major trophies."

Sporting director Andrea Berta added: "We’re so happy that William has committed his future to us to be part of what we’re building here. In the last three seasons, William has become an incredible defender whose composure, intelligence and physical presence make him one of the best in the world.

"He will continue his development with Arsenal to reach new heights. His consistency, maturity, and ability to influence matches will continue to be a big asset for us and we’re looking forward to many more great performances from him at the heart of our defence."

Saliba signs new Arsenal contract - Who next for Berta?

Saliba's Arsenal renewal comes a few months after centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes also penned fresh terms until 2029 - the pair are understood to have held several conversations over their futures and decided to stay and try to win trophies in North London.

Now that Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have all committed their futures to the club, sporting director Berta is set to turn his attention to Bukayo Saka, whose deal also expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Positive talks are understood to have taken place with Saka's camp, and there is optimism that the Hale End graduate will follow in Saliba's footsteps soon.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli's deals are up in June 2027 too, and it would not be a surprise to see the former sold at the end of the season, but Arsenal can trigger a 12-month extension in the latter's terms.