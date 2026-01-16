Kai Havertz start prediction made as Arsenal sent Viktor Gyokeres Forest instruction amid worrying trend

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jan 2026 12:48

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should give Gabriel Jesus the nod up front for Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, despite Viktor Gyokeres's promising performance against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

Gyokeres bagged a goal and assist as Arsenal defeated the Blues 3-2 in the first leg of their semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, earning the man of the match award in the process.

The Sweden international crashed home from close range after Robert Sanchez let Ben White's cross slip through his grasp, before flicking the ball into Martin Zubimendi's path for the Gunners' third, but a worrying trend continued for the striker physically.

Gyokeres won just one of his five duels at Stamford Bridge, where Gabriel Jesus came on for the dying embers after setting up Gabriel Martinelli's second goal in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Portsmouth at the weekend.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Arsenal expert Charles Watts highlighted the physical prowess of Forest defenders Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic, who would likely have an easier time dealing with Gyokeres than Jesus on Saturday evening.

“The Forest centre-backs, Milenkovic, Murillo, I think they fancy Gyokeres all day," Watts said. "Who do you want to play against - someone who's going to drag you out of position, twisting and turning and causing you problems, or a big physical battle against a striker who doesn't really win many of his duels?

Mikel Arteta sent Viktor Gyokeres instruction for Forest vs. Arsenal

“If you're those two defenders, you want Gyokeres all day over Jesus. I'm at a stage now where I'd be playing Jesus and bring Gyokeres on in the second half, see if he can change things if needs be. He [Jesus] would cause that Forest defence a few more problems. He's just more involved, brings others into play, the touches, the cleverness, the quick thinking around the penalty area.

“We saw for the assist for Martinelli's goal at Portsmouth. I just think he will make Arsenal a more effective team in the final third.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not only facing the Gyokeres vs. Jesus dilemma, as Kai Havertz is now building his fitness back up again following a four-month absence with a serious knee injury.

The Germany international has featured off the bench against Portsmouth and Chelsea to the delight of Arsenal supporters, who have missed Havertz's offensive intelligence and smart movement in and around the penalty area during his prolonged recovery period.

The 26-year-old has had a direct hand in 42 goals in 90 games since joining Arsenal - scoring at least 14 times in each of the past two seasons in all competitions - and he would have threatened an out-of-form Gyokeres's place had he been fully fit.

Kai Havertz start prediction made following four-month injury absence

© Imago / Action Plus

However, Watts believes it will be another couple of weeks before the former Chelsea man is considered for starts and identified the Champions League clash with Kairat on January 28 as a possible first XI comeback date.

“There’s the Kairat game towards the end of the month - that feels like a game that you probably earmarked for Havertz’s first start," Watts added. "Give him minutes in the games building up to that, but let's see if we can get 70 minutes into his belt there.

“You do not want to take any risks for Havertz now. They've managed him very carefully over the last month and gradually step things up in terms of training, how much he can handle. Now he's back playing again, you don't want to take any risks.

“You're going to continue to manage him carefully, and I reckon that Kairat game will be the one that they've got earmarked for a first start.”

Havertz is still expected to make the matchday squad for Arsenal's visit to the City Ground, where the Gunners could be just three points clear at the top of the Premier League table if Manchester City overcome derby rivals Manchester United in the lunchtime kickoff.

