Arsenal vs. Liverpool predictions: Mikel Arteta unanimously backed to eliminate Arne Slot from Premier League title race

Champions vs. challengers both concludes and headlines another round of midweek Premier League fixtures, as Arsenal and Liverpool lock horns at the Emirates on Thursday evening.

Arne Slot's rampant Reds left the misfiring Gunners in their wake en route to a warranted trophy triumph last season, but if the first half of the season is anything to go by, the ribbons on the Premier League crown will be a different shade of red come may.

Arsenal enter the blockbuster battle on a seven-game winning run in all tournaments and with a staggering 14-point lead over the holders, whom few are backing to get the better of Mikel Arteta's men in the capital.

Ahead of Thursday's tantalising tussle, the Sports Mole team predicts their winners for Arsenal vs. Liverpool.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Arsenal

The form of both teams only points to a home win on Thursday.

Liverpool have at least stopped the rot in terms of defeats recently, but their performances have still left plenty to be desired, and back-to-back draws against Leeds and Fulham has not exactly been a convincing start to the year.

Arsenal haven't been at their very best in recent weeks either, but they are still getting results, and with Man City slipping up on a couple of occasions in the meantime, the Gunners should have even more confidence heading into this one.

This is an opportunity for Arsenal to really make a statement; a resounding win over the champions would be enormous for their belief that they can finally end their title drought this season, and they have a realistic chance of picking up such a win at the Emirates this week.

You can never fully count out Liverpool, but their chances of winning at the Emirates this time around seem bleaker than they have for a few years at least.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Arsenal

Making a case for Liverpool is not too difficult considering that Arne Slot's team are the reigning champions, and there are a number of players capable of causing Arsenal problems in what is a very interesting Premier League match.

That said, Arsenal are comfortably the best team in the Premier League, and I'm expecting the Gunners to put another three points on the board. It could be tight, but Mikel Arteta's side should be able to gather a valuable win in their pursuit of the championship.

Ben Knapton, Senior Reporter - Arsenal

No side has beaten Arsenal more times in the Premier League than Liverpool, who have got the better of their hosts on 26 occasions, but all the signs are pointing towards a glorious Gunners evening on Thursday.

Liverpool are short on both attackers and morale, while Arsenal continue to find new ways to win and also have the Emirates factor on their side, so Arteta's men should break the 50-point barrier and streak further clear of the soon-to-be deposed champions.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Arsenal

Liverpool travel to the Emirates unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions, but their performances have been far from convincing in recent weeks, scraping past Wolves before dropping points in back-to-back draws with Leeds and Fulham.

The potential return of Hugo Ekitike would provide a much-needed boost for a jaded-looking Reds outfit, but their trip to North London has arguably comes at a bad time, as Mikel Arteta is blessed with an Arsenal squad full of energy and options after rotating effectively in their win at Bournemouth last time out.

Boasting seven successive wins, the Gunners are showing no signs of slowing down and they are yet to lose a league game in front of their own fans this season (W9 D1). With that in mind, a home win seems the most likely outcome here.

Lewis Nolan, Reporter - Arsenal

Liverpool's performances of late have remained largely dire despite some positive results, and with Arsenal in pursuit of the title, a bouncing Emirates may help the hosts punish Arne Slot's visitors.

Anything other than a comfortable Gunners win would be surprising, and Mikel Arteta should be confident ahead of Thursday's clash.

Freddie Cotton, Reporter - Arsenal

Whilst Liverpool have done well to revert their almighty slump of form through October and November, they are still not displaying enough quality to suggest they can overcome a persistent Arsenal side.

The Gunners will feel boosted by the extension of their lead at the top of the Premier League table and a noisy Emirates crowd will assist them on their way to a convincing home win.

Joshua Cole, Reporter - Arsenal

Arsenal are clear favourites heading into this game given how the season has panned out so far. However, it will not be an easy game for the Gunners as the Reds have gathered some momentum.

Still expect Mikel Arteta’s side to prevail due to their multiple ways of scoring and home record.

Nsidibe Akpan, Reporter - Arsenal

Despite arguably being the Premier League’s standout side this season, doubts remain in some quarters over whether Arsenal and Mikel Arteta can finally end the club’s long wait for a league title, last won in 2004, making a victory over the defending champions, regardless of the circumstances, a significant psychological boost and a powerful statement of intent from the Gunners.



Earlier in the campaign, Arsenal rescued a late equaliser against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, but despite their dominance and Pep Guardiola’s side being uncharacteristically forced onto the back foot, the result was quickly questioned, with many insisting that Arsenal must decisively beat their direct title rivals if they are to go on and lift the trophy this season.



From Arsenal’s perspective, the timing of this fixture could work in their favour with Liverpool having endured a difficult campaign, and I expect Arteta and his players to rise to the occasion by delivering both a statement performance and result similar to their impressive showing against Aston Villa a few weeks ago.

Byron David, Reporter - Arsenal

Recently, the Gunners have been righting some wrongs of last season, beating Brighton at home, and Bournemouth and Everton on the road - results that did not go their way last term.

They have already been beaten by Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season, but with the turmoil that the Reds have been through, it is difficult to see them overthrow the North London side here.

Arsenal are on another praiseworthy run of seven wins on the bounce, while Arne Slot's men were held two stalemates in their previous two outings.

With more of the home side's injured returning to action, we are starting to see first-hand just how deep Mikel Arteta's squad runs.

In a similar concept to the 'Bomb Squad' in rugby, Arsenal can now rely on a bench filled with 'finishers', who should take the game away from Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.