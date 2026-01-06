Arsenal vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for blockbuster in Premier League title race

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jan 2026 00:13 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 06:04

Looking to solidify their spot at the top of the Premier League, challengers Arsenal will welcome champions Liverpool to the Emirates on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners overcame Bournemouth 3-2 at the weekend, courtesy of a brace from Declan Rice.

As for Arne Slot's Reds, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham on Sunday, dropping points after conceding a 97th-minute screamer from Harrison Reed.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

What time does Arsenal vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday, January 8 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Arsenal vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will travel to the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal's 60,704-capacity ground that has been home to the Gunners since their move from Highbury in 2006.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Streaming

Fans can stream the action live on Sky Go or through the Sky Sports+ app.

This clash can also be streamed via NOW UK if viewers have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key events such as goals will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will be ready on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later on.

What is at stake in Arsenal vs. Liverpool?

Manchester City put Arsenal under pressure at the tail end of 2025, but they have failed to keep up the chase in 2026 so far, and three points against last season's champions would give the Londoners a serious boost.

The Gunners have only lost twice this term, with the first of those coming against Thursday's opponents back on August 31, when a Dominik Szoboszlai free kick separated the teams at Anfield.

However, Liverpool are not the unstoppable force they were in the past, and though they head into this clash nine games unbeaten, their performances have been less than impressive.

The fact that Slot's side dropped points against Leeds United and Fulham in their last two outings gives some insight into the reality of the Merseysiders' situation, and given their ongoing strife, they would do well to walk away with even a point in midweek.

With that in mind, Reds fans will be nervous considering that the visitors sit just three points above fifth-placed Chelsea, who boast a seven-superior goal-difference.