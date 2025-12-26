Premier League Gameweek 18
Arsenal
Dec 27, 2025 3.00pm
Brighton

Team News: Arsenal vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Arsenal vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
With Manchester City breathing down their necks in the Premier League title race, Arsenal hold their own destiny as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners could find themselves trailing Pep Guardiola’s side before kick-off, as City travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in an early fixture, and here Sports Mole brings you the latest team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL vs. BRIGHTON

ARSENAL

Out: Ben White (hamstring), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (shoulder), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Veltman, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gomez, Gruda; Mitoma, Minteh, Rutter

