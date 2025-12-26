Team News: Arsenal vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

With Manchester City breathing down their necks in the Premier League title race, Arsenal hold their own destiny as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
The Gunners could find themselves trailing Pep Guardiola’s side before kick-off, as City travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in an early fixture, and here Sports Mole brings you the latest team news for both clubs.
ARSENAL vs. BRIGHTON
ARSENAL
Out: Ben White (hamstring), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Max Dowman (ankle)
Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (shoulder), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
BRIGHTON
Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Veltman, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gomez, Gruda; Mitoma, Minteh, Rutter