Team News: Arsenal vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Nsidibe Akpan | 26 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 15:00

With Manchester City breathing down their necks in the Premier League title race, Arsenal hold their own destiny as they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners could find themselves trailing Pep Guardiola’s side before kick-off, as City travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in an early fixture, and here Sports Mole brings you the latest team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL

Out: Ben White (hamstring), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Kai Havertz (knee), Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Piero Hincapie (shoulder), Gabriel Martinelli (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Carlos Baleba (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Veltman, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gomez, Gruda; Mitoma, Minteh, Rutter