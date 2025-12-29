Team News: Team News: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Jonathan O'Shea | 29 Dec 2025 08:15

Locking horns for the second time this month, two of the Premier League's top three will wrap up 2025 with a mouthwatering clash at the Emirates, as Arsenal and Aston Villa meet again on Tuesday evening.

With the Gunners still hanging on to top spot and Villa re-writing the record books, it promises to be another close-fought contest. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news from both camps.

ARSENAL

Out: Ben White (hamstring), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Kai Havertz (knee), Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Riccardo Calafiori (muscular), Jurrien Timber (muscular)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

ASTON VILLA

Out: Evann Guessand (AFCON), Ross Barkley (knee), Tyrone Mings (thigh), Pau Torres (calf), Matty Cash (suspended), Boubacar Kamara (suspended)

Doubtful: Harvey Elliott (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins