Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Sunday's Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is facing the best kind of attacking selection dilemma for Sunday's Premier League London derby at home to Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are aiming for a seventh consecutive victory in all competitions after Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League battering of Atletico Madrid, which succeeded a 1-0 top-flight triumph over Fulham.

Leandro Trossard came up with the game-winning goal at Craven Cottage, but he was an unused substitute in the crushing of Atletico, where Gabriel Martinelli started and also scored in his place.

Given the reasonable recovery time in between fixtures, Arteta may see no need to alter the attacking pack, meaning another start for Martinelli alongside Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka.

With Martin Odegaard still recuperating from a knee problem, Eberechi Eze's spot in the XI alongside Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi is safe, and the same goes for most of the hosts' backline.

However, Riccardo Calafiori - who brings something "completely different" to the Gunners according to an Arsenal expert - is expected to replace Myles Lewis-Skelly on the left of the rearguard.

Furthermore, Gabriel Magalhaes has emerged as a doubt due to an injury in midweek, so do not be surprised to see Cristhian Mosquera given the nod.

Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus - who memorably scored five goals in two games against Palace last season - remain on the sidelines with their knee injuries.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Mosquera, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

