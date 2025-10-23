Riccardo Calafiori brings something "completely different" to this current Arsenal side and is up there with one of the best finishers in Mikel Arteta's squad, Gunners expert Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

After an injury-hit first season in North London following his 2024 arrival from Bologna, Calafiori has usurped Myles Lewis-Skelly to become Arsenal's first-choice left-back and has been an integral part of a defence that has shipped just three goals in all competitions so far this season.

The Italy international has started all eight of the Gunners' Premier League games in 2025-26, scoring one goal and providing two assists, while also having a cracking strike in last weekend's 1-0 win over Fulham disallowed for an offside offence.

Calafiori's cancelled-out strike at Craven Cottage was yet another example of the 23-year-old redefining the full-back role - popping up in positions that an attacking midfielder may be more accustomed to - and in Watts's eyes, he is a one-of-a-kind Arsenal player.

“I've certainly not known another Arsenal player like him," Watts said. "[Oleksandr] Zinchenko surprised us all when he first came onto the scene - he was popping up and was coming over to the right-hand side. We'd always laugh and joke about that. But Calafiori's taken it to a whole new level.

“The goal he scored, it was rude to rule that out. They should have just allowed it! Even though it was offside, they should have been like, ‘sod it, the lines didn't work. Let's just give the goal.’ It was too good to rule out a goal like that.

“But he's making a centre-forward’s run there onto that. Just a remarkable player. That was not a pretty first half against Fulham. But Calafiori was the one guy who you could watch and still enjoy that game, because he was just absolutely everywhere. And that goal was just ridiculous.

How Riccardo Calafiori brings something "completely different" to Arsenal

“He had that volley soon after that went just over the bar as well. He's playing so well and just brings something completely different to this Arsenal team. When you're coming up against sides who play like Fulham did, you need something a little bit different to try to break teams apart and create space for others. And he is certainly that.

“I think he’s surprised us all in terms of how well he's playing and probably more of the fact he's stayed fit. I'm loving Riccardo Calafiori this season. He's been a breath of fresh air and deserves all the applause he's getting.”

While Calafiori's wonder strike at Fulham did not stand, the Italian defender had already made a habit of producing fine finishes for Arsenal, scoring two extremely well-taken left-footed strikes in his debut campaign.

The 23-year-old opened his Gunners account in incredible fashion, memorably curling in a spectacular first-time strike against Manchester City in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad in September 2024.

Calafiori also settled January's meeting between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, again producing a clinical first-time finish across goal from the left-hand side of the penalty box in a 1-0 triumph for Arteta's 10 men.

Asked if Calafiori was one of Arsenal's best finishers, Watts added: “He seems to have a really good technique for it. Even the volley [against Fulham], it wasn't far over.

"It was a really difficult one to keep down, he did a really good job of doing it and nearly pulled it off. He seems to be really, really strong in front of goal, which is good because you need all the goals you can get.

“He's right up there. When Havertz got his injury last season, before Merino went up front, there were people suggesting let's play Calafiori up there! From what we've seen from him then and since, it probably wouldn't have been the worst of calls.”

Should Arsenal worry about Riccardo Calafiori being exposed?

While Calafiori's attacking prowess and unpredictable positioning can make for an enthralling watch, the full-back constantly coming central and bombarding forwards leaves areas to be exposed at the back.

Calafiori's opposite number against Fulham was Harry Wilson, who managed to get four shots and four crosses away in the London derby at Craven Cottage, as well as creating two chances for his teammates.

Thankfully for Arsenal, the Wales international's end product was missing for the entirety of the night, but those opportunities demonstrated how Calafiori's style of play could leave the Gunners vulnerable down his flank.

However, Watts has downplayed such concerns, adding: “It's not so much of a fear for me. There’s always going to be a downside to something. Maybe he does leave a bit of space that can be exploited, but you've got Gabriel, Saliba and, more often than not, Gabriel Martinelli being able to track back and fill that space.

“That's why he's given the freedom that he's been given by Mikel Arteta. So it's not a massive concern. The positives far outweigh the negatives, and I think he's miles better defensively than a lot of people give him credit for as well.

“We're seeing that this season. He's physically strong, fast, powerful, and defensively we're seeing some really good stuff from him this season.”

Calafiori was an unused substitute in Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, but he is expected to return to the starting lineup over Lewis-Skelly for Sunday's Premier League London derby at home to Crystal Palace, where a win will keep Arsenal at least three points clear at the top of the table.