Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Crystal Palace could line up for Sunday's Premier League London derby against Arsenal.

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner is likely to make a treble change when his side head to Arsenal for Sunday's Premier League London derby.

The Eagles hit the road on the back of a disheartening 1-0 Conference League loss to AEK Larnaca, who extended the FA Cup winners' winless run to three matches in all tournaments.

Centre-back Jaydee Canvot was culpable for the Cypriot side's winner with a backpass error, and the summer signing is sure to make way for first-choice Chris Richards at the Emirates Stadium.

Richards will rejoin Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guehi in Dean Henderson's familiar rearguard, while Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell provide the width as ever.

However, Glasner can be expected to make a double alteration in midfield, where the refreshed Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada ought to demote Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma to the bench.

The Eagles boss should not consider shuffling his attacking options, though, meaning that Arsenal youth graduate Eddie Nketiah will have to accept a spot on the bench against his old employers.

Instead, chief marksman Jean-Philippe Mateta - who has scored eight of his last nine Premier League goals in London - will aim to ruffle Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba's feathers alongside Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Sarr; Mateta

