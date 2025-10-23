[monks data]
Conference League | League Stage
Oct 23, 2025 at 8pm UK
 

Crystal Palace
0-1
LarnacaAEK Larnaca

FT

Crystal Palace 1-0 AEK Larnaca: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jaydee Canvot error leads to shock in Conference League

By
Canvot catastrophe: Palace suffer shock AEK Larnaca loss in Conference League
© Sportimage / Imago
Crystal Palace suffer a shock 1-0 defeat against AEK Larnaca in the Conference League at Selhurst Park on Thursday, losing their second game of the season.

Crystal Palace suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home against AEK Larnaca in the Conference League on Thursday night.

The first talking point of the game came less than 15 minutes into the clash, when Larnaca winger Yerson Chacon suffered what may be a serious knee injury after competing for possession against Will Hughes, with the forward stretchered off.

Palace had the biggest opportunity of the first half, with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta hitting the bar from close range after his effort struck the ground and bounced up onto the woodwork.

The striker's miss proved costly, with the visitors taking the lead six minutes after the break through Riad Bajic, who benefitted greatly from Jaydee Canvot's back pass.

Larnaca would hold on for all three points, and the win leaves them in second place with six point from six, whereas Palace end the night in 16th with three points.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Jeremie Gnali (R) of AEK Larnaca and Ismaila Sarr (L) of Crystal Palace during their sides' Conference League clash, on October 23, 2025

It is important to remember that this is Palace's first ever adventure in Europe, and the squad are not used to dealing with midweek football.

However, Oliver Glasner's men should be aiming to win their home fixtures if they wish to claim a top-eight spot and advance automatically into the round of 16.

It took 11 points to finish in the top eight in the Conference League last season, meaning Palace will need to take at least eight points from their final four games of the league phase.

AEK Larnaca cannot take progression for granted, but they are in an exceptionally strong position, and if they are as resilient in their remaining fixtures as they were at Selhurst Park, it would not be surprising if they advanced into the next stage of the competition.


CRYSTAL PALACE VS. AEK LARNACA

HIGHLIGHTS

13th min: Yerson Chacon (AEK Larnaca) injury

Yerson Chacon of AEK Larnaca injured against Crystal Palace, on October 23, 2025

Chacon challenges Hughes for the ball and is down for some time, and the winger has to be taken off on a stretcher after appearing to twist his knee.

Djordje Ivanovic comes on as a replacement.

21st min: Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) shot

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace during his side's game against AEK Larnaca, on October 23, 2025

Palace wing-back Daniel Munoz whips in a dangerous cross from the right and goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerovic spills the delivery into the path of Mateta, but the striker's shot hits the bar after bouncing off of the ground.

So close from the Frenchman!

Riad Bajic goal vs. Crystal Palace (51st min, Crystal Palace 0-1 AEK Larnaca)


Palace centre-back Canvot attempts to find Maxence Lacroix in his own half, but his pass goes straight to Marcus Rohden, who slips in Bajic on the left, and the centre-forward ferociously strikes into the top-left corner.

A horrible pass from Canvot!


MAN OF THE MATCH - VALENTIN ROBERGE

Valentin Roberge of AEK Larnaca, on August 14, 2025

AEK Larnaca needed Valentin Roberge to be at his best on Thursday night, with the centre-back frequently clearing danger from the penalty area.

The defender made the most defensive contributions of any player on the pitch (14), including nine clearances, and he also won 100% of his ground duels.


CRYSTAL PALACE VS. AEK LARNACA MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 67%-33% AEK Larnaca

Shots: Crystal Palace 15-4 AEK Larnaca

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 1-2 AEK Larnaca

Corners: Crystal Palace 8-2 AEK Larnaca

Fouls: Crystal Palace 16-16 AEK Larnaca


BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Crystal Palace are back in Premier League action on Sunday, when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates, but their next test will likely be no easier given they travel to Anfield on Wednesday to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

As for AEK Larnaca, they will host APOEL Nicosia in the Cypriot top flight on Monday, before playing Pafos FC in the Super Cup on Thursday.

Written by
Lewis Nolan
rhs 2.0


