Preview:AEK Larnaca vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Conference League clash between AEK Larnaca and Aberdeen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AEK Larnaca and Aberdeen, two teams at opposite ends of the league phase table, will come face-to-face on Thursday evening in the Conference League.

The hosts have won both of their first two league phase fixtures, while the visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening two games.

Match preview

AEK Larnaca recorded a fourth-placed finish in the Cyprus League last season, securing their place in the Europa League qualifying rounds at the beginning of this term.

Imanol Idiakez's side progressed past FK Partizan 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw in the first round, defeated NK Celje 3-2 on aggregate in the second round and beat Legia Warsaw 5-3 on aggregate in the third round.

However, AEK Larnaca's qualifying run came to a crushing end in the playoff qualifying round as they were comprehensively defeated 6-1 on aggregate by SK Brann, relegating Idiakez's men to the Conference League.

AEK Larnaca's league campaign started following that devastating playoff round defeat, but Idiakez's side responded well to their Europa League elimination, winning three, drawing one and losing one of their first five games.

AEK Larnaca carried that form into their opening Conference League match against AZ Alkmaar, securing a sensational 4-0 win, and they followed that up with a spectacular 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on matchday two, leaving them as one of just six teams to have won each of their first two league phase fixtures.

Those victories, as well as remaining undefeated in their last five games across all competitions, will give AEK Larnaca huge confidence heading into this match against an Aberdeen side that have struggled in the opening stages of this term.

Aberdeen similarly booked their place in the Europa League qualifiers after winning the Scottish FA Cup last season, but a disappointing 5-2 aggregate defeat to FCSB in the playoff round meant they dropped into the Conference League.

Alongside their Europa League elimination, Aberdeen also endured a miserable start to the Scottish Premiership season, failing to win any of their first six league games, losing five and drawing one, while they were also eliminated from the Scottish League Cup.

That run included a 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one of their Conference League campaign, and while they responded with two straight wins in the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen were humiliatingly defeated 6-0 by AEK Athens on matchday two of the Conference League.

Those results leave Aberdeen at the foot of the Conference League standings, and they will be desperate to climb up the rankings with a first victory on Thursday evening.

The Dons will be boosted by a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock in their most recent outing, courtesy of Stuart Armstrong's strike, which secured back-to-back away wins in the league for Jimmy Thelin's side.

Team News

AEK Larnaca are expected to be without Angel Garcia, Enzo Cabrera and Kewin Komar for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Komar is yet to play a game for Larnaca this season, meaning Zlatan Alomerovic will keep his place between the sticks, while a similar defensive lineup that featured in the victory over Crystal Palace could start.

Meanwhile, Kristers Tobers is out with a knee injury, though the defender is expected to return later this month, while the remainder of the squad should be available for selection.

Following their 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock in their latest outing, Thelin could decide to name a largely unchanged starting team in this one.

AEK Larnaca possible starting lineup:

Alomerovic; Miramon, Milicevic, Ekpolo, Saborit, Gnali; Rohden, Ledes, Pons, Ivanovic; Bajic

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester; Jensen, Polvara, Shinnie, Molloy; Armstrong, Lazetic, Karlsson

We say: AEK Larnaca 2-1 Aberdeen

AEK Larnaca will be full of confidence after recording superb back-to-back wins in the Conference League, while Aberdeen will be short on belief after suffering defeats in each of their two league phase matches, leading us to expect a victory for the hosts.

