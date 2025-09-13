Watch: Zubimendi worldie gives Arsenal lead vs. Forest

Watch Martin Zubimendi give Arsenal the lead with a world-class volley in their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi scored a world-class first goal for the Gunners to give Mikel Arteta's side the lead against Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The North London giants endured a frustrating opening 30 minutes against Ange Postecoglou's side, struggling to fashion clear-cut chances despite seeing plenty of the ball.

Arsenal's attack then suffered an all-too familiar injury blow as Martin Odegaard was withdrawn with a shoulder problem - his second in three matches for the Gunners - but the Gunners found themselves ahead just past the half-hour mark thanks to a Zubimendi thunderbolt.

The Spain international waited on the edge of the penalty area as Noni Madueke whipped in a corner from the right, which was only half-cleared by Chris Wood.

The New Zealand striker's clearance fell incredibly kindly for Zubimendi, who let fly with a crisp volley which flew into the back of the net to propel the hosts ahead.



Zubimendi THUMPS Arsenal into the lead ? What a way to score your first goal for the Gunners ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/vQCkTYT9bl

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 13, 2025

Zubimendi's strike appeared to take a slight nick off of Murillo, and Matz Sels also got fingertips to his volley, but the goalkeeper's efforts were futile against a near-perfect volley from Arteta's summer signing.

Zubimendi scored just 10 goals in his 236 appearances for Real Sociedad, but the 26-year-old has already entered his nomination for the Premier League's goal of the season.

No Data Analysis info