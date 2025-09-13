[monks data]
Arsenal logo
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 21, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Manchester City logo

Arsenal
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Arsenal dealt major concern before Man City as Martin Odegaard suffers second shoulder injury

By , Senior Reporter
Deltoid deja vu for Arsenal as Odegaard suffers second shoulder injury of season
© Imago
Martin Odegaard suffers his second shoulder injury of the season in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, as the Gunners are dealt a serious blow before their clash with Manchester City.

Arsenal were dealt a worrying injury blow just 16 minutes into their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as Martin Odegaard was substituted with his second shoulder injury of the season.

The Gunners captain landed awkwardly after getting caught in a 50-50 between Morgan Gibbs-White and Jurrien Timber, the latter of whom appeared to take out his own teammate.

Odegaard initially tried to carry on but eventually had to call it quits, being replaced by Ethan Nwaneri as he sustained his second shoulder injury in the space of three matches.

The ex-Real Madrid starlet also damaged his shoulder in the 5-0 home win over Leeds United in August, although it is unclear whether he has damaged the same shoulder that he hurt against the Whites.

Regardless, Odegaard is already a serious doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Athletic Bilbao, as well as next weekend's Premier League blockbuster against Manchester City.

However, Odegaard rapidly recovered from his first shoulder issue of the campaign, making the bench against Liverpool and coming on as a second-half substitute in that 1-0 loss.

Mikel Arteta is already working without Kai Havertz, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus due to injury.

 

ID:581422:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2051:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Ethan Nwaneri

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Ethan Nwaneri Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
HT
Ebbsfleet
1-0
Ashford Town
HT
Hyde
1-0
Whitby
HT
Telford
1-0
Kidderminster
HT
Eastbourne
2-0
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
HT
Matlock Town
1-0
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
HT
Gosport Borough
0-1
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
HT
Chesham
1-2
King's Lynn
HT
Whitehawk
0-2
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
HT
Curzon Ashton
3-1
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
HT
Hampton
1-2
AFC Croydon Athletic
HT
Gainsborough
0-1
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
LIVE
FC United
0-0
Chadderton
LIVE
Stalybridge
0-0
Chester
HT
Bedford
0-1
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
HT
Hungerford
1-0
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
HT
Congleton Town FC
0-0
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
HT
Quorn
1-0
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
LIVE
AFC Totton
1-0
Torquay Utd
HT
Buxton
0-0
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
HT
P'boro Sports
1-0
Hornchurch
LIVE
Shepshed Dynamo
0-0
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
HT
Royston
0-0
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
HT
Bootle FC
1-0
Darlington
HT
Dunston
0-0
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
LIVE
Ashton United
0-0
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!