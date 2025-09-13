Martin Odegaard suffers his second shoulder injury of the season in Arsenal's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, as the Gunners are dealt a serious blow before their clash with Manchester City.

Arsenal were dealt a worrying injury blow just 16 minutes into their Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, as Martin Odegaard was substituted with his second shoulder injury of the season.

The Gunners captain landed awkwardly after getting caught in a 50-50 between Morgan Gibbs-White and Jurrien Timber, the latter of whom appeared to take out his own teammate.

Odegaard initially tried to carry on but eventually had to call it quits, being replaced by Ethan Nwaneri as he sustained his second shoulder injury in the space of three matches.

The ex-Real Madrid starlet also damaged his shoulder in the 5-0 home win over Leeds United in August, although it is unclear whether he has damaged the same shoulder that he hurt against the Whites.

Regardless, Odegaard is already a serious doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Athletic Bilbao, as well as next weekend's Premier League blockbuster against Manchester City.

However, Odegaard rapidly recovered from his first shoulder issue of the campaign, making the bench against Liverpool and coming on as a second-half substitute in that 1-0 loss.

Mikel Arteta is already working without Kai Havertz, William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus due to injury.

