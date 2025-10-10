Martin Zubimendi becomes just the third Arsenal player to win the Premier League Goal of the Month award following his cracking strike against Nottingham Forest in September.

The summer signing from Real Sociedad opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's men in that 3-0 victory on September 13, firing in a marvellous volley from the edge of the area.

Zubimendi was loitering around the D as Forest half-cleared a corner into his path, and the Spain international did not think twice before sending a scorching first-time strike into the top corner with immaculate technique.

The 26-year-old also headed home Arsenal's third of the afternoon to complete a brace for himself against Ange Postecoglou's side, and his first strike was unsurprisingly nominated for the Goal of the Month award.

Zubimendi was one of two Gunners on the shortlist alongside Gabriel Martinelli (vs. Manchester City), while Ryan Gravenberch, Lucas Bergvall, Anton Stach, Tyrick Mitchell, Harry Wilson and Igor Thiago were also nominated.

Martin Zubimendi's vicious volley wins Premier League Goal of the Month



Zubimendi THUMPS Arsenal into the lead ? What a way to score your first goal for the Gunners ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/vQCkTYT9bl

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 13, 2025

However, the Euro 2024 winner has been bestowed with the Goal of the Month prize for September, becoming just the third Gunner to take home the award since its inception in 2016.

Zubimendi is the first Arsenal player to win the Goal of the Month accolade since Alexandre Lacazette in December 2021, when the Frenchman's exceptional team goal against Southampton was voted the division's best.

Prior to Lacazette's triumph, Aaron Ramsey was the first Gunner to win the individual award in October 2018, when the Wales international was recognised for an audacious backheel against Fulham.

Zubimendi is also just the fourth Spaniard to take home the trophy after Pedro (twice), Rodri and Jonny, and he joins Dominik Szoboszlai as the second Goal of the Month winner for the 2025-26 season.

Szoboszlai coincidentally won the award for his special free kick against Arsenal in August, meaning that the Gunners have been involved in back-to-back Goal of the Month awards - either scored for or against - for the first time.

Martin Zubimendi tops Arsenal power rankings after explosive start

Zubimendi has not found the back of the net or even claimed an assist since that beating of Forest, but that has not stopped the Spaniard from being named Arsenal's best summer signing so far.

After seven games of the 2025-26 Premier League season, Zubimendi tops the Arsenal power rankings, having seamlessly slotted into Arteta's system as his compatriot's new number six following Thomas Partey's exit.

The 26-year-old has been especially heralded for his vision, having completed more line-breaking passes than any other player in last weekend's 2-0 win over West Ham United (11), despite not even starting the game.

The midfielder will now be eyeing a starting role when Spain face Georgia in Saturday's World Cup 2026 qualifier, before La Roja also take on Bulgaria on Tuesday evening.

As well as Zubimendi's crowning, Manchester City's Erling Haaland was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for September, while Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner won the Manager of the Month.