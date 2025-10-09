Sports Mole rates all of Arsenal's eight new summer signings, as the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are ranked after seven games of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Already in control of their title destiny, Arsenal have assumed top spot in the Premier League table after seven matchweeks of the 2025-26 season, capitalising on Liverpool's unexpected drop-off and slip-ups from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Gunners are also two for two in the Champions League, claiming 2-0 successes over Athletic Bilbao and Olympiacos, further whetting fans' appetite for another long-awaited major honour.

Having now had nearly six years to mould the squad into his own vision, it is now Premier League, Champions League or bust for Mikel Arteta in the eyes of many, especially in the wake of another period of record spending.

Arsenal ended the summer transfer window with the highest net spend in the league after bringing in Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Piero Hincapie and Noni Madueke, some of whom have already won over the Emirates faithful while others wait patiently for their breakthrough.

Here, Sports Mole ranks all of Arsenal's new signings from what we have seen so far in the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Arsenal power rankings: 8. Piero Hincapie

Purely on the basis that he has only played one minute since joining the club.

The Bayer Leverkusen loanee made his debut in the final few moments of Arsenal's 2-0 UCL win at Athletic but has since been hampered by a groin injury, meaning he is yet to earn his Premier League baptism.

However, Arteta is hopeful of having Hincapie back in the ranks when the international break is over, after which the Bundesliga Invincible ought to provide stellar cover and competition for the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal power rankings: 7. Christian Norgaard

Another seldom seen new signing, Christian Norgaard was brought to Arsenal to be their new 'Jorginho' - i.e. the second-choice number six who would almost certainly be restricted to starts in cup games and inconsequential matches.

That has proven to be the case so far, with the former Brentford man only making the first XI for the Gunners' 2-0 EFL Cup third-round victory at Port Vale, where he completed 92% of his passes and had 99 touches of the ball.

However, Norgaard also won just one of his four ground duels and one of his five aerial battles against lower-league opposition, and he is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club, thanks also due to a summer knock.

Arsenal power rankings: 6. Kepa Arrizabalaga

Largely a spectator on his first and only competitive Arsenal appearance so far, Kepa Arrizabalaga did not have a single save to make in the win over Port Vale, although he did register one high claim and one successful run-out in the EFL Cup.

The Spaniard therefore ranks higher than Norgaard simply for contextual matters; Arsenal paid £5m to sign the world's most expensive goalkeeper, who proved with Bournemouth last season that he can still very much cut it in the Premier League.

Therefore, if David Raya is sidelined for any period of time, Gooners should have more confidence in Kepa to cover than they might do with Norgaard if Zubimendi enters the treatment room.

Arsenal power rankings: 5. Eberechi Eze

Still finding his perfect position in the Arsenal XI and yet to truly demonstrate what he is capable of, Eberechi Eze ranks the lowest of Arsenal's five 'major' permanent signings in the summer transfer window.

One goal and two assists from eight appearances is hardly a disastrous return, but less pleasing highlights include an ineffective display against Athletic and his missed sitter in Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.

However, the former Crystal Palace man only ranks below Erling Haaland for total shots in the 2025-26 Premier League - 17, level with Bryan Mbeumo - and if he keeps firing at the same rate, more will find the mark.

Arsenal power rankings: 4. Viktor Gyokeres

Eze's 17 shots even trumps that of Arsenal's new big-money number nine Viktor Gyokeres, whom the jury is very much still out on after a slow period of adaptation to the Premier League, where only Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have fallen victim to his goalscoring capabilities.

Three goals from 10 games means that the Sweden international would average a mediocre 15 strikes in a 50-game season, and only one of his efforts - his eye-catching solo strike vs. Leeds - was truly of note; the others were a penalty and tap-in.

Gyokeres had little to no impact against any of Manchester City, Newcastle United and West Ham United, but he made a nuisance of himself against Olympiacos in the Champions League, where his partnership with Martin Odegaard blossomed quickly.

Furthermore, only four players have scored more than Gyokeres's three Premier League goals so far, and Arsenal are understood to be 100% happy with the 27-year-old's performances, application and mentality thus far.

Arsenal power rankings: 3. Cristhian Mosquera

Had it not been for a potentially costly mistake against Newcastle - where his sliced clearance/backpass led to the corner for Nick Woltemade's opener - Cristhian Mosquera could very well be ranked even higher on the podium positions.

Nevertheless, that misdemeanour is the only blot on an otherwise flawless start to life in North London for the juvenile defender, who made the division sit up and take notice when he was thrown into the Anfield cauldron.

Replacing William Saliba with just five minutes gone against Liverpool, Mosquera did not look one bit out of place, and he subsequently helped Arsenal keep clean sheets against Forest, Port Vale and Athletic.

Even though Saliba is now back to full fitness following his ankle problem, Mosquera's opportunities for starts should not diminish drastically, as the former Valencia man already possesses the frame, composure - most of the time - and confidence to give the Frenchman a good run for his money.

Arsenal power rankings: 2. Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke has done almost everything right since he joined Arsenal. All that is missing is a goal or assist.

Following the reprehensible reaction to his transfer from Chelsea, one could have forgiven the winger for cutting a nervous figure in the red and white, but he was instead terrorising left-backs for fun before suffering a cruel knee injury.

Liverpool, Forest and Man City all struggled to keep Madueke in check, and the England international ranks in the top 10 for carries into the penalty area with 11; only six Premier League players have managed more.

However, the end product is still lacking for the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster, whose failure to secure a single goal contribution so far sees him miss out on top spot.

Arsenal power rankings: 1. Martin Zubimendi

A penny for Martin Zubimendi's thoughts between January and July, as both he and Arsenal were waiting for the best part of seven months for his transfer to go through following the first reports of an imminent deal.

The Spain international arrived on the back of an underwhelming campaign with Real Sociedad, but that proved trivial as he waltzed into the Arsenal midfield, made the number six spot his own, and quickly began to run the show.

Zubimendi's noteworthy fears so far include an extraordinary volley and header against Forest, beating Dan Burn in the air, and catching the eye with an array of line-breaking passes - he made more of the latter than any other player on the pitch against West Ham (11), despite not even starting the game.

The £55m did not come cheap, but he has been worth every penny so far and can proudly claim to be Arsenal's signing of the summer, for now.