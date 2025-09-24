Mikel Arteta has "full confidence" in Ethan Nwaneri in spite of his reluctance to use him from the first whistle this season, a Gunners great tells Sports Mole.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has "full confidence" in Ethan Nwaneri despite his reluctance to use him from the first whistle this season, a Gunners great has claimed.

The 18-year-old was once again overlooked from the first whistle in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City, despite captain Martin Odegaard missing out with his second shoulder injury of the season, as Arteta persisted with Mikel Merino in the right-sided midfield role.

The Spain international is not a natural playmaker a la Nwaneri or Eberechi Eze, though, and he was taken off at half time for the latter after managing just 0.03 Expected Assists (xA) in the first half, while Nwaneri only came on in the 84th minute while Arsenal were chasing a goal.

Arteta has not hesitated to throw Nwaneri on for Odegaard in the first half of clashes with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest when his captain has come off injured, though, and Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes that the Gunners boss has complete faith in the teenager, even if his actions do not always show it.

“Ethan has already played in most games this season and I am convinced he will get plenty of opportunities to start," Parlour told Sports Mole. "He has been brought on early to show what he can do and will be a key player for the team.

Parlour: "Arteta has full confidence in Nwaneri"

“Arsenal play so many games, so I am fine with how Mikel is using him, as he still so young and will have plenty of game time.

"It’s so competitive at the minute with such a quality squad, so Ethan shouldn’t lack any confidence, as Mikel has full confidence in him and he will get his chance very soon.

“Arsenal could play 50+ games this season and already with injuries, Ethan will get his chance to start and be effective from the start, and when he does, I am sure he will take it.”

While Parlour has stressed that Arteta is not lacking trust in the youngster, he also opted against starting Nwaneri in games against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao when Odegaard was absent.

In both instances, the Hale End graduate - who is still the youngest Premier League player of all time - also failed to make it off the bench, even when Arsenal struggled for ingenuity.

During the 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, 15-year-old Max Dowman was brought on ahead of Nwaneri, although Arteta's decision to introduce Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli against Athletic paid dividends, as both attackers scored and provided an assist in that 2-0 Champions League victory.

Will Arteta have to change tack with Nwaneri?

During Bukayo Saka's three-month absence with a hamstring problem last season, Nwaneri excelled on the right flank in his superior's absence, managing nine goals across all competitions and four in the Premier League alone.

However, with Noni Madueke now in the ranks and Dowman coming through, Arsenal are seemingly insistent on using Nwaneri in a central role, hence Arteta's preference for a 15-year-old on the right-hand side.

Whoever starts in the Odegaard role has the responsibility of leading the press, though, and Arteta may feel that an experienced Merino is better-placed to take on that burden rather than a juvenile Nwaneri.

But with Madueke now sidelined for two months with a knee injury, Saka only just back from a hamstring problem and Dowman still growing, Arteta may have to relent and use Nwaneri on the right wing from time to time, unless he and the coaching staff are absolutely intent on only giving him minutes centrally.

The 2007-born talent will be expected to make the first XI for Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round clash with Port Vale, but it would take a plucky soul to predict with absolute confidence whether he will start on the right or centrally.

Ray Parlour was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Online Casino.