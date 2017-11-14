General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'I will never retire from football'

Arsene Wenger: 'I will never retire'
Arsene Wenger says that he will consider moving into international management in the future as he intends to continue working in football for the rest of his life.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that he never intends to retire from football, but he is 'tempted' by the prospect of switching to international management.

The long-serving Gunners chief was handed another two-year contract extension at the Emirates Stadium in May, seeing him through until 2019 when he will turn 70.

Wenger has reiterated that he cannot envisage a future away from the sport that he loves, even if that means stepping aside at Arsenal and trying his luck at international level for the first time, or perhaps taking on an upstairs role.

"Maybe one day I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day in the life of a club because the real test is there," he told beIN Sports. "Four or five weeks is a different experience, it's more concentrated whereas the real test is to manage on a daily basis but I will not always have the physical strength to do that.

"Of course [I'd be tempted] because my life is linked with football and, depending on my physical state, but until the end of my life I will be on football. As a director, manager, I will be a manager as long as possible, but I will stay involved."

Wenger, in charge of Premier League side Arsenal since 1996, has previously been linked with the England and France jobs.

