Big ambition? Arsenal star vents frustration as he makes 'tired' claims

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jan 2026 19:48

Arsenal defender William Saliba has aired his frustration with his side's lack of trophies in recent years.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined the Gunners in the summer of 2024 from St Etienne and has managed over 155 appearances in all competitions.

Saliba has been a symbol of consistency at the back for the Gunners in the past three seasons and has forged a strong partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

The French international has developed into arguably one of the best defenders in the league, and he has been integral to Arsenal's resurgence under Mikel Arteta.

Saliba has made 17 appearances in the Premier League this season, starting in 16 of them, and has played a big role as the Gunners sit top of the Premier League table with 49 points from 21 games.

Saliba frustrated with the lack of trophies

Under Arteta, the Gunners finished second in the Premier League in the past three seasons, but every time they fell short behind either Manchester City or Liverpool.

Saliba has yet to win any trophy with the Gunners, and says that Arsenal's near misses from previous seasons are providing him and the squad with extra motivation to win silverware this season.

"I’m tired to finish the season without nothing in my pocket,” the Frenchman said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"So now we have four competitions to win. My pocket was empty last year and now we want to win everything, Carabao, FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League.

"Of course it’s not easy to say it but we want to prove it on the pitch and we will give everything to win every title."

Can Arsenal win a historic quadruple?

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Gunners have bolstered their squad in recent windows, and they now have a strong squad capable of challenging for all competitions.

The north London club are fighting in all four competitions this season, and they have a great chance of finally lifting the Premier League title since 2004.

In the Premier League, the Gunners have taken a healthy six-point lead over Pep Guardiola's Man City and Aston Villa, and have conceded just 14 goals thus far.

Arsenal won 3-2 against Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge, and are favourites to reach the finals.

Arteta's side are also leading the Champions League table and can look forward to the FA Cup fourth-round tie against League One Wigan.