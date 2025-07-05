Arsenal issue a curt statement in the wake of former midfielder Thomas Partey being charged with five counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Arsenal have released a short, sharp statement in the wake of Thomas Partey being officially charged with rape and sexual assault.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police announced that the former Gunners midfielder had been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against three women.

Two counts of rape relate to one woman, while the other three counts are linked to a second woman, and Partey has been accused of sexually assaulting a third.

The Met Police first received an allegation of rape against Partey in February 2022, and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the force to charge the 32-year-old after an investigation spanning over three years.

All alleged offences reportedly took place between 2021 and 2022, although Partey had vehemently denied the accusations through his lawyer, who has stressed that he "welcomes" the chance to clear his name.

Partey has been a free agent for four days following the termination of his contract with Arsenal, who were contacted for comment by BBC Sport following the announcement of the charges.

Arsenal issue 21-word response to Partey charges

As quoted by journalist Sami Mokbel, the Gunners said: "The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case."

Arsenal confirmed that they were in contract talks with Partey's camp when they announced their released and retained list for the forthcoming campaign, but the two parties could not reach an agreement over a new deal.

The 32-year-old therefore left the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of last month, having scored nine goals in 167 matches for the club following his £42.5m switch from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Partey played a total of 52 matches in the 2024-25 season, the joint-most for an outfield Arsenal player alongside William Saliba and Declan Rice, and only David Raya featured on more occasions.

The midfielder has also won 51 senior caps for the Ghana national team, whom he represented at the 2022 World Cup and three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Partey is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5.