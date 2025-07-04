Thomas Partey's lawyer says that the former Arsenal midfielder welcomes the chance to "clear his name" and denies five charges of rape and one of sexual assault.

The lawyer of former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has affirmed that the 32-year-old vehemently denies the allegations against him following charges of rape and sexual assault.

On Friday afternoon, it was announced that the 32-year-old had been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault following an investigation lasting over three years.

Two counts of rape relate to one woman, while the other three counts relate to a second woman, and the sexual assault allegation is connected to a third woman.

The Metropolitan Police received a first report of rape against Partey in February 2022, and all alleged crimes are said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022.

Partey - who left Arsenal at the end of June when his contract expired - will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5, and his lawyer has said that the midfielder will welcome the chance to "clear his name".

Jenny Wiltshire - a Hickman & Rose partner who is representing the 32-year-old - said in a statement: "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him.

Partey "welcomes" chance to clear name after six charges

"He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name. Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further."

Partey is officially a free agent following the end of his five-year spell at Arsenal, who were in talks to extend his contract beyond the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

An agreement could not be reached between the player's camp and the club, though, and Partey left the club after scoring nine goals in 167 appearances in all competitions.

The Ghana international played 52 times for Mikel Arteta's side during the 2024-25 season, including 31 starts in the Premier League and 11 in the Champions League.

Arsenal paid Atletico Madrid approximately £42.5m to sign the midfielder in 2020, and he has also won 51 caps for his country, who he represented at the 2022 World Cup.