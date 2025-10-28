Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta issues a quintuple fitness update and drops a possible Max Dowman hint ahead of Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round battle with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners came out of their 1-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend worse for wear, as Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Martinelli, Declan Rice and William Saliba all suffered issues.

Furthermore, Bukayo Saka was unable to complete the full 90 minutes against the Eagles, as the 24-year-old attacker struggled with an illness ahead of the contest.

Arsenal expert Charles Watts recently told Sports Mole who the Gunners' "biggest concern" was ahead of the visit of Brighton, and the journalist's worries have now been proven right.

Speaking to reporters in his pre-game press conference, Arteta revealed that Martinelli - who was feared to have suffered a muscular problem - and Saliba, who was taken off at half time on Sunday, would both miss the fourth-round match.

Arsenal without Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba for Brighton clash

Asked about Saliba first up, Arteta responded: "He’s out. We are assessing him, but he won’t be involved in this match", before being quizzed for an update on Martinelli's fitness.

"Yeah, it looks like he's going to be out. We have to do some more tests and see the extent of the injury, but this game is going to be too early for him."

With Saliba sidelined, Cristhian Mosquera is expected to step into the defensive wall, potentially alongside full debutant Piero Hincapie if Arteta also opts to rest the Frenchman's regular defensive partner Gabriel Magalhaes.

Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard is a natural alternative to Martinelli in the left-wing position, although Eberechi Eze can also function out wide if one of Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri or Max Dowman cover for the injured Martin Odegaard in midfield.

In brighter news, Arteta confirmed that Calafiori, Rice and Saka are all fit and ready for the clash with Fabian Hurzeler's side, although it would be a surprise to see the trio risked for the midweek game.

Mikel Arteta drops possible Max Dowman hint for Arsenal vs. Brighton

Saka's loss could be Dowman's gain on Wednesday, as the 15-year-old has been tipped to make his full debut for the North London giants in the EFL Cup clash, where Nwaneri is the only other genuine alternative in the right-wing position.

However, the latter is seen as more of a central player moving forwards, and while Arteta affirmed that he can still do a job out wide, he suggested that Nwaneri should gain experience in just one position moving forward.

"He's more settled, he's more stable, more mature, we see him a lot playing inside in both positions, that's where his biggest threat is," the Spaniard added.

"That's where I think he feels most comfortable as well and he can connect better with teammates. But it doesn't mean that he cannot play wide. He can do it still, but I think now we need to start developing more in one position."

Dowman is therefore seen as a genuine contender to start the game against Brighton, who will be without seven players of their own for the trip to the capital.

