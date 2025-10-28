[monks data]
EFL Cup | Round 4
Oct 29, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Arsenal
vs.
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion

Brighton injury news: Seven players ruled out of Arsenal EFL Cup tie as Fabian Hurzeler issues fresh update

By , Senior Reporter
Brighton and Hove Albion will be without seven players for Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed that James Milner is ruled out of Wednesday’s EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Still going strong at the age of 39, Milner remains an invaluable first-team squad member for Hurzeler and has featured in nine matches across all competitions so far this season.

The experienced midfielder set a new Premier League record after coming on for the final half-hour and providing an assist for Brighton’s second goal in last weekend’s 4-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Milner is unavailable for selection against Arsenal, though, as Hurzeler has revealed that Brighton’s No.20 "suffered a small muscle issue” in the closing stages of the defeat to Man United.

Hurzeler has also confirmed that Milner is a doubt for Brighton’s upcoming Premier League match against the midfielder’s former club Leeds United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Milner is now one of seven Brighton players who is sidelined due to injury, with Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal also coming too soon for Kaoru Mitoma, Joel Veltman and Brajan Gruda.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hurzeler pictured on December 15, 2024

"They are getting closer, but I don’t think they have a chance to be in the squad tomorrow," Hurzeler told reporters on Tuesday when discussing the fitness of Mitoma, Veltman and Gruda.

While both Mitoma and Veltman have missed Brighton’s last three matches with respective ankle and calf injuries, Gruda has been absent from the last two games with a knee problem.

Meanwhile, Solly March, Adam Webster (both knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) all remain long-term absences, with the latter targeting a return before the end of the year.

Gomez, Baleba, Ayari set to battle for midfield starts against Arsenal

The absence of both Hinshelwood and Milner leaves Hurzeler with a midfield dilemma, as the form of Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari - particularly the former - has become a concern for the Seagulls boss.

Diego Gomez is another midfielder in contention to feature against Arsenal after he recovered from a knock to his hip to play as a second-half substitute against Man United last weekend.

Gomez has been a standout performer for Brighton in this season’s EFL Cup and he is the competition’s top scorer with five goals in just two games, netting four of those in a thumping 6-0 away victory over Barnsley in the third round last month.

Written by
Oliver Thomas
