Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez completed a first-half hat-trick by scoring a worldie to put Fabian Hurzeler’s side three goals ahead against Barnsley in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup third-round tie.

The Paraguay international had only scored twice in his previous 24 games for the Seagulls since joining from Inter Miami in January, but he will come away from Oakwell with the match ball after netting three times in the space of 33 first-half minutes.

Gomez opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he poked the ball home from inside the six-yard box after reacting first to Tom Watson’s low delivering into the danger zone.

The 22-year-old doubled his tally on the 21-minute mark when he rifled a powerful first-time right-footed shot into the roof of the net after Watson’s initial pass from the left rolled behind his intended target Danny Welbeck.

Gomez then completed his hat-trick in remarkable fashion, pouncing on a knock-down from Barnsley defender Jake Rooney before unleashing an exquisite volley from more than 30 yards out that flew beyond goalkeeper Murphy Cooper - who was marginally off his line - and into the back of the net.



Diego Gomez has completed his hat-trick for Brighton with another incredible strike ? pic.twitter.com/2bqBAinQWs

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 23, 2025

Brighton’s official X account have described Gomez’s third strike as “one of the best goals we've ever seen live”, and is it sure to be a strong contender for both Goal of the Round and Goal of the Tournament in the EFL Cup this season.

Gomez was not finished there as he scored his and Brighton's fourth of the night with a composed finish rolled in at the near post after receiving a smart first-time through-ball from Welbeck.

As they did in the second round against Oxford United, Brighton went on to secure an emphatic 6-0 victory thanks to late goals from 17-year-old starlet Harry Howell - his first at senior level - and Yasin Ayari.

Hurzeler's men will discover their EFL Cup fourth round opponents when the draw is made on Wednesday evening.

