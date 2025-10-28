Arsenal's Max Dowman - who could become one of the best talents English football has ever seen - has now put pen to paper on his scholarship agreement, Gunners journalist Charles Watts tells Sports Mole.

Arsenal's Max Dowman - who could become one of the best talents English football has ever seen - has now put pen to paper on his scholarship agreement, Gunners journalist Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

The 15-year-old wonderkid - who became the second-youngest Premier League player of all time when he made his debut against Leeds United in August - was reported to have agreed to stay at the Emirates Stadium on a scholarship agreement, eventually moving to a professional deal when he turns 17 in 2026.

The Athletic stated that Dowman's move from schoolboy terms to a scholarship was 'in the process of being finalised', and the 2009-born phenom turned down prospective lucrative deals elsewhere to remain in North London.

Now, Watts has revealed that Dowman has officially signed his new agreement with Arsenal, who never had any "real fear" that the England Under-19 international could be poached by a rival club.

“It's massive, absolutely massive," Watts said. "The hope was that he would agree this deal, but while they're not signed and while he's at the age he is, there's always that fear that someone can poach him.

“But he has signed the scholarship terms. Once he turns 16 he can then pre-agree the pro deal, which of course you can't sign until you're 17, but you can pre-agree it. This is one of the biggest talents we've ever seen come through the academy, and if he continues on the same trajectory, he could be one of the biggest talents English football has ever seen.

“It shows that the pathway is there. Some people might not believe it, some people choose to go elsewhere, and that's fine, but we've seen Ethan Nwaneri at 17 make his way into the first team, Myles Lewis-Skelly at 18 becoming an England international, Dowman at 15 getting into the first team.

“He’s probably got a fairly significant part to play at times this season. It gives everyone else at Hale End that encouragement - if they're good enough they will play. It's absolutely huge, and there was never any real fear within Arsenal. The fear was probably more from fans looking at it knowing there's still such a long way until he's 17.

'Arsenal's Max Dowman could play until 2046!'

“Someone posted the other day that if he stays injury free, he could be playing comfortably until 2046! I'm going to be in my 60s at that point! But hopefully that future is now secured - the scholarship is signed, the pro deal should be agreed once he turns 16, and then we’ve just got to wait for the signature in 14 months time.”

While frequently mixing with the first team - making eight senior matchday squads and three appearances in the 2025-26 campaign - Dowman has also continued his development at youth level to great effect.

The teenager recently scored twice in Arsenal's 4-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League, a competition that he became the youngest-ever scorer in last season, breaking Youssoufa Moukoko's record at just 14 years old.

Dowman has also made a seamless transition to Under-21s football from the Under-18s, netting in back-to-back appearances against Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in the Premier League 2.

Ex-Gunners defender Per Mertesacker currently serves as the club's academy manager, and Watts also hailed the German's passion for ensuring that the club's prospects are as well-equipped on the field as they are on it.

“Per Mertesacker is massive on that," he added. "His phrase is strong young Gunners. Yes, he wants to get players through to the first team - that's the aim of any academy - but if they're not going to he wants to make sure when they do leave, whether it's to play elsewhere leave football and try to find another career, he's absolutely so determined that when they get to that stage, they’re well-educated.

“They’re going to go into the wider world in a really good position and not just being thrown to the wolves, which back in the day sometimes would happen with academy kids who are released or don't make it.

“It’s a really big thing for Per - he speaks very passionately about it. While the stuff on the pitch is obviously very important, what goes on off the pitch is absolutely essential.”

Could Max Dowman make full Arsenal debut in EFL Cup?

Dowman has signed his scholarship contract ahead of Arsenal's fourth-round EFL Cup tie at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening, where Mikel Arteta is expected to make a number of changes.

The Spaniard confirmed that Bukayo Saka was withdrawn as a precautionary measure against Crystal Palace at the weekend following illness, and it would be a surprise to see the England international risked against the Seagulls.

However, Arsenal are lacking senior cover for Saka, as Noni Madueke is still sidelined with a knee injury, while Ethan Nwaneri is seen as a central player as opposed to a wide option moving forward.

As a result, Watts is expecting Dowman to make his first senior start for Arsenal on Wednesday, saying: "I was doing my predicted XI and I've put him on the right wing. The injuries are beginning to bite now.

“We've talked about how big the squad is, but even with this huge squad, there are one or two uncertainties in this XI. I’ve gone with Dowman on the right wing, it wouldn't at all surprise me.

“Ethan, Mikel and Arsenal have moved away from the idea of him on the right-hand side - they want to see him much more in the central area. Then it might have to be Trossard because of the injury to Gabriel Martinelli, and obviously there's no Madueke.

“But it could be a real massive moment for Max Dowman. It'll be really tough - they're playing against a very good team in Brighton who have tasted success at the Emirates more than once before. They know how to win there and they'll be taking it really seriously.”

Dowman came off the bench in Arsenal's 2-0 third-round win over Port Vale, thus becoming the fifth-youngest player in EFL Cup history at 15 years, eight months and 24 days, but he will become the youngest player in Champions League history if he appears in the competition before the end of 2025.