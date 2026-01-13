Arsenal could break unwanted EFL Cup record against Chelsea amid damning semi-final stat

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jan 2026 16:17

Arsenal could write a new unwanted chapter of EFL Cup history in their semi-final showdown with London rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners hit the road to tackle Liam Rosenior's men in Wednesday's first leg at Stamford Bridge, before welcoming the Blues to the Emirates Stadium for the reverse fixture on February 3.

Mikel Arteta's side could only muster a 1-1 Premier League draw with a 10-man Chelsea side in November, and semi-finals have not been kind to the men in red and white in recent years.

The Gunners were memorably knocked out of the EFL Cup at the final-four stage to Newcastle United last year courtesy of a 4-0 aggregate loss, which marked their ninth elimination from the tournament's semi-finals.

Should Arsenal also fall short to Chelsea in this year's two-legged tie, they would set a new record for the most EFL Cup semi-final eliminations with an unrivalled 10.

Arsenal at risk of unwanted EFL Cup semi-final history against Chelsea

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have lost nine EFL Cup semi-finals apiece, but as Spurs were dumped out by Newcastle in this year's fourth round, the Gunners could make unwanted history in the coming weeks.

Arsenal's exit to Newcastle last year was Arteta's second dose of EFL Cup semi-final heartbreak, after the Spaniard oversaw a 2-0 aggregate loss to eventual winners Liverpool in the last four of the 2021-22 competition.

The North London giants reached the final in 2011 and 2018, but they were also losing semi-finalists in 2008, 2006, 2004, 1998, 1996, 1983 and 1978.

The 1998 elimination came at the hands of Chelsea, but Arsenal exacted revenge two decades later in the 2017-18 competition, before suffering final heartbreak at the hands of Manchester City.

The Gunners will tackle either Man City or Newcastle United at Wembley if they can get the better of the Blues over two legs, but they will have to defy another worrying trend to reach the showpiece match.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Damning semi-final stat emerges for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's 4-0 aggregate loss to Newcastle in the 2024-25 semi-finals was their first of two doses of last-four heartbreak, preceding their gut-wrenching exit to Paris Saint-Germain in the penultimate stage of the Champions League.

The Gunners did not reach a single semi-final in 2022-23 or 2023-24, but they also lost to Liverpool in the 2021-22 EFL Cup last four, and Unai Emery's Villarreal in the 2020-21 Europa League at the same stage.

As a result, Arsenal are currently on their longest-ever run of semi-final eliminations across all competitions, having suffered four straight exits in such phases.

The last time the North London giants progressed from any semi-final was in the 2019-20 FA Cup, shocking Manchester City 2-0 at an empty Wembley before also besting upcoming foes Chelsea with the trophy on the line.