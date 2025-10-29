[monks data]
Burnley logo
Premier League | Gameweek 10
Nov 1, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Arsenal logo

Burnley
vs.
Arsenal

Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Burnley: William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli latest

By , Senior Reporter
Saliba, Martinelli latest: Arsenal injury, suspension list vs. Burnley
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Fresh from writing another chapter of history, Arsenal make the trek to Turf Moor to face Burnley in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

By virtue of their 2-0 EFL Cup last-16 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, the Gunners became the first-ever English top-flight side to win six games in a single month without conceding a single goal.

Mikel Arteta's men now head into November with a healthy four-point lead atop the Premier League standings, where Manchester City and Liverpool are six and seven points worse off respectively.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Burnley, who downed Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 3-2 thriller last time out.


William Saliba

Arsenal's William Saliba pictured on August 23, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Burnley)

William Saliba's half-time substitution in last weekend's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was unsurprisingly enforced, and while no further details have emerged over the nature of his injury, he remains a serious doubt for the trip to Turf Moor.


Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring on October 1, 2025

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Burnley)

Likewise, Gabriel Martinelli sustained a fresh problem in the London derby, and there are fears that he has suffered a muscular issue - he has not been ruled out of this game at the time of writing, though.


Martin Odegaard

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard pictured on September 28, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard has spent the last few weeks on the sidelines with the knee problem he suffered against West Ham United, and he is not expected back this side of the international break.


Kai Havertz

Arsenal's Kai Havertz pictured on August 9, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Likewise, Kai Havertz - who has not made an appearance since the opening day of the season - is expected to spend a few more weeks on the sidelines with his own severe knee injury.


Noni Madueke

Arsenal's Noni Madueke pictured on September 13, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Noni Madueke was ruled out for two months with the knee problem he sustained against Manchester City in the middle of September, and the winger is also scheduled to be back late next month.


Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus reacts on December 21, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee 

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus is slowly but surely increasing his training load nine months on from a crushing ACL injury, and there is a slim chance he could be back before the end of 2025.


ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST  

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

ID:584653:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6809:
Written by
Ben Knapton
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.