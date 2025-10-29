Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Fresh from writing another chapter of history, Arsenal make the trek to Turf Moor to face Burnley in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

By virtue of their 2-0 EFL Cup last-16 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, the Gunners became the first-ever English top-flight side to win six games in a single month without conceding a single goal.

Mikel Arteta's men now head into November with a healthy four-point lead atop the Premier League standings, where Manchester City and Liverpool are six and seven points worse off respectively.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Burnley, who downed Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 3-2 thriller last time out.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Burnley)

William Saliba's half-time substitution in last weekend's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was unsurprisingly enforced, and while no further details have emerged over the nature of his injury, he remains a serious doubt for the trip to Turf Moor.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Burnley)

Likewise, Gabriel Martinelli sustained a fresh problem in the London derby, and there are fears that he has suffered a muscular issue - he has not been ruled out of this game at the time of writing, though.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Martin Odegaard has spent the last few weeks on the sidelines with the knee problem he suffered against West Ham United, and he is not expected back this side of the international break.

Kai Havertz

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Likewise, Kai Havertz - who has not made an appearance since the opening day of the season - is expected to spend a few more weeks on the sidelines with his own severe knee injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Noni Madueke was ruled out for two months with the knee problem he sustained against Manchester City in the middle of September, and the winger is also scheduled to be back late next month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus is slowly but surely increasing his training load nine months on from a crushing ACL injury, and there is a slim chance he could be back before the end of 2025.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

No Data Analysis info