Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

Arsenal have a home hoodoo to end in Saturday's Premier League fixture, as the Gunners welcome London rivals West Ham United to their Emirates home.

Mikel Arteta's men have lost their last two at home to the Irons without scoring, but the hosts have rediscovered that winning feeling ahead of the all-capital clash.

Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League triumph over Olympiacos made it three wins on the spin for the Gunners, who left it very late indeed to edge out Newcastle United 2-1 in Premier League action last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the visit of West Ham, who drew 1-1 with Everton in Nuno Espirito Santo's first game as head coach on Monday.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: October 4 (vs. West Ham)

Newcastle match-winner Gabriel Magalhaes sustained a knock in the second half of Wednesday's win over Olympiacos, but Arteta is confident that he will be fine for this weekend's derby.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Fulham)

Piero Hincapie is expected to return from a groin injury after the international break, but the visit of West Ham will come too soon for the Bayer Leverkusen loanee.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Arsenal and Arteta have not officially disclosed the severity of the knee injury that Noni Madueke suffered against Manchester City last month, but the winger is reported to be facing around eight weeks on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 23 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Kai Havertz was pictured in the Emirates tunnel watching on against Olympiacos as he continues his recovery from knee surgery, and a return before the end of November cannot be ruled out.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus was also seen among Arsenal's injured crowd in midweek, almost nine months on from tearing his ACL against Manchester United, and there is a slim chance that he will be considered for action in December.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.

