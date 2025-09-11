Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash.

North London derby rivals reunite at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, when Mikel Arteta's Arsenal welcome Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest to their headquarters in the opening contest of gameweek four.

The Gunners and the Garibaldi both have some wrongs to right on September 13, where ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Postecoglou takes charge of his first game as Tricky Trees manager following a turbulent period of off-field turmoil.

Forest gave Nuno Espirito Santo the boot after a 3-0 home defeat to West Ham United, which had been preceded by alleged rifts at boardroom level and was succeeded by Evangelos Marinakis wielding the axe.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's attacking problems came to the fore once again in a 1-0 defeat to champions Liverpool in gameweek three, although the Gunners were only undone by a sensational Dominik Szoboszlai free kick.

Ahead of Saturday's clash between Arsenal and Forest, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 107

Arsenal wins: 55

Draws: 23

Nott'm Forest wins: 29

A tie that has almost exclusively been fought in the top flight, FA Cup and EFL Cup - with the exception of a few second-division showdowns in the early 20th century - there have now been 107 competitive clashes between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in all tournaments.

Just over half of those contests have been won by the North London giants, who have 55 victories under their belt compared to a respectable 29 for Nottingham Forest, and the two clubs have shaken hands on a point on 22 occasions.

One of those stalemates took place at the City Ground in February 2025, where Nuno Espirito Santo's side frustrated the Gunners to no end in a goalless draw, one which saw them marginally avenge a forgettable Emirates evening from a few months beforehand.

Mikel Arteta masterminded a 3-0 triumph in November 2024 and a pair of 2-1 successes in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, although Forest do not have to go back an age for their last win in this fixture, conquering the Gunners 1-0 in May 2023 to officially end their opponents' title challenge.

The Tricky Trees have become accustomed to home successes over Arsenal in recent times, also beating the Gunners in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 FA Cups at the City Ground, although North London is not their happiest hunting ground.

Indeed, Forest have been defeated on each of their last six visits to Arsenal's ground, and the Garibaldi have to go all the way back to March 1989 for their last away win against the Gunners, a 3-1 First Division on a day where Nigel Clough and Stuart Pearce were among the scorers.

A few years later, Arsenal went on to defeat Forest 2-0 in both the 1992-93 EFL Cup quarter-finals and FA Cup fifth round, before going on to win both trophies under George Graham.

There is not a more prolific documented scorer in this fixture than ex-Arsenal man Frank Stapleton, who scored six goals for the Gunners against Forest, while Peter Davenport and Alan Hinton conjured up five each for the Garibaldi.

Past 20 meetings

Feb 26, 2025: Nott'm Forest 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2024: Arsenal 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2023: Arsenal 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2022: Arsenal 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 09, 2022: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Arsenal (FA Cup Third Round)

Sep 24, 2019: Arsenal 5-0 Nott'm Forest (EFL Cup Third Round)

Jan 07, 2018: Nott'm Forest 4-2 Arsenal (FA Cup Third Round)

Sep 20, 2016: Nott'm Forest 0-4 Arsenal (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Jan 16, 1999: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 17, 1998: Arsenal 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 08, 1997: Arsenal 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 21, 1996: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 10, 1996: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 29, 1995: Arsenal 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 21, 1995: Arsenal 1-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 03, 1994: Nott'm Forest 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 21, 1993: Arsenal 1-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Feb 13, 1993: Arsenal 2-0 Nott'm Forest (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 26, 2025: Nott'm Forest 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2024: Arsenal 3-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2024: Nott'm Forest 1-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2023: Arsenal 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

May 20, 2023: Nott'm Forest 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2022: Arsenal 5-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Jan 16, 1999: Nott'm Forest 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 17, 1998: Arsenal 2-1 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Mar 08, 1997: Arsenal 2-0 Nott'm Forest (Premier League)

Dec 21, 1996: Nott'm Forest 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

