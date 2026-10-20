Arsenal team news: Mikel Arteta confirms double injury boost before Bayern Munich showdown

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed a double team news boost for the Gunners ahead of their Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Two for two in Europe so far this season, with four goals scored and none conceded, Arsenal face the most challenging test of their Champions League credentials at the Allianz Arena on matchday three.

Arteta has overseen a 1-0 success at Napoli and 3-0 triumph over Lille in the league phase so far, leaving the Gunners as the only team yet to concede a goal in the current stage of the tournament.

That is despite being without William Saliba (back) for the entirety of the season so far, while also losing Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi to ankle injuries before hosting Lille last week.

However, Zubimendi was back on the bench in the weekend's 1-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, although the Spaniard was an unused substitute at the City Ground.

Arsenal team news: Piero Hincapie on course for Everton return

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Hincapie was also seen in individual training at London Colney on Tuesday, and while he will miss the showdown with Bayern, he may make his comeback against Everton in the top flight this weekend.

"Zubi's back with us, he will be involved tomorrow," Arteta told the media at his pre-game press conference. "Piero, let's see. If he's able to train the next few days he can be available for Everton, which is great news."

Zubimendi and Hincapie both sustained their ankle problems in the warm-down after Arsenal's 2-1 win over Leeds United two weekends ago, and there were fears that the latter could have been sidelined until November.

However, the Ecuadorian has ostensibly made a quicker-than-expected recovery and will soon be able to provide cover and competition to Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori at centre-back and left-back.

Meanwhile, Zubimendi's presence will allow Arteta to rest and rotate Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bruno Guimaraes, although the ex-Real Sociedad man is yet to start a Premier League game this season.

Hincapie and Saliba are two of three guaranteed absentees for Arsenal at the Allianz Arena, as Christos Tzolis is also a couple of weeks away from making a full recovery from a hamstring complaint.

With Tzolis out, Noni Madueke is expected to start on the left-hand side at the Allianz Arena, after Eberechi Eze failed to take his chance at the City Ground and was taken off at half time.

Mikel Arteta responds to Eberechi Eze form criticism

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Arteta was enigmatic when asked about criticism of Eze's form, though, adding: "This is good because we have some really good players, the expectations are so big for all of them and we want more from everybody, and that’s the mindset.

"That’s what is going to make us better individually as a team so I hope that continues because that’s going to push all of us to reach different kinds of levels and be better."

Bayern will be missing the suspended Michael Olise and the injured Jamal Musiala for the visit of the Premier League champions, while updates on Joshua Kimmich and Manuel Neuer were also delivered by assistant Aaron Danks, stepping in for the ill Vincent Kompany.